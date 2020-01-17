The first look of the Home Edition has been released and the fans are thrilled

advertisement

The anticipation for the restart of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition only grows after HGTV gave the fans a first glimpse into the upcoming series on Thursday, which is supposed to have its premiere on February 16. After the network shared a short clip on Instagram, the report reveals the new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is waking up families, “armies of volunteers” working on renovating new homes, and waking up the crowd, led by Ferguson.

“Let (HGTV) bring back the biggest renovation show in history – and make it bigger,” commented network star Jasmine Roth. “It has been a great honor to support the deserved families on this show and I can’t wait to see all the houses (and lives) that are changing forever. I am NOT someone who watches TV and cries, but I remember growing up and seeing (crying emojis) this show. Anyone else!?!? “

“Move the bus !!” wrote a fan. “I’m so glad this show is coming back !!”

advertisement

“I love this show !!!” another commented. “Makes me cry every time someone makes their dreams come true!”

“We are all so excited !!” added HGTV star Breegan James. “You won’t be able to get away from the screen once you’ve learned about all these amazing families !!! Tune in and watch us !!”

“Oh my god, I loved this show !!!” added one person. “I’m ready to cry my eyes and see amazing designs, lol”

“That was actually my favorite show as a child,” wrote another.

HGTV ran on ABC for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012 and announced in January 2019 that it will bring Extreme Makeover: Home Edition back to life. At the time, Kathleen Finch, Discovery’s chief lifestyle brands officer, said the show “has always been on our list of things to do. We just said,” Why not? “We turned to ABC. We turned to Endemol. We had a lot of really good conversations and were able to make a deal.”

Together with Ferguson as host, Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe will form the new design team.

Though Ty Pennington, the show’s original presenter, won’t return to his old role, he will play alongside several other guest appearances. During the first season, fans can look forward to actor and producer Anthony Anderson, who stars with star dancer Alaun Derek Hough, Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes, Laila Ali, Tyler Florence and HGTV home reno experts David Bromstad, Tamara Day and Tarek dance El Moussa and Jasmine Roth.

Extreme Makeover: Premiere of the Home Edition at HGTV on Sunday, February 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is getting excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and log in!

advertisement