The first film remake trailer brings Mewtwo to Netflix for Pokemon Day

Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, also known as the CGI remake of Pokemon: The first filmofficially comes to Netflix. The streaming service has taken over the rights for the animated feature that was introduced in July last year, but is finally making its way around the world for Netflix subscribers. Netflix has set a premiere date for February 27, which happens to be Pokemon Day. They also released a new trailer for the film.

The Pokemon: The first film Remake Trailer shows the updated animation. While the story should seem familiar to long-time fans of the franchise, the look has been completely revised compared to the original release from 1998. Whether you prefer the updated CGI animation or not is a matter of personal taste. There is a lot of Pokémon and a lot of action. Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business for The Pokémon Company International, had this to say in a statement.

“The ubiquitous reach and team of experts at Netflix make them the perfect partner to bring this special animated film closer to children and fans around the world. Netflix is ​​the ideal platform to help us make an animated Pokémon film on Pokémon Day to start worldwide at the same time. ” A special moment dedicated to the celebration of the global Pokémon fan base. “

Pokemon: The first film was released in 1998, probably at the height of the franchise hype. It was a huge success in Japan and raised $ 85 million after its release in North America. This resulted in a number of animated functions in the following years, with 21 additional films that have been produced to date. Except for Detective Pikachu, who grossed $ 431 million worldwide last year, none of them were as financially successful.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – The evolution trailer focuses on researchers who discover and exploit a fossil of the mythical Pokemon Mew. They create and unleash a creation that goes against the laws of nature: Mewtwo, a legendary Pokémon created as a tool of destruction. But when Mewtwo becomes aware of its own origins, it begins to get angry with its human creators and to take revenge. Ash, Pikachu and their friends are then at the center of the rampage and given the future of the Pokemon world, Mewtwo’s challenge must be mastered.

Pokemon started out as a couple of video games for the Game Boy in 1995 and has grown into a huge franchise in recent years that includes a range of animated shows, trading card films, and merchandise. It is estimated that the franchise has generated over $ 90 billion in revenue since its inception. The only places in the world where the new film is not available for streaming are Japan and Korea. In addition, this should give fans the opportunity to experience the latest adventure with Ash and Pikachu. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Netflix streaming service.

Topics: Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, Pokémon, Netflix, Streaming

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013.

