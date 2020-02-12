BATON ROUGE, Louisiana – A fire at an ExxonMobil refinery in Louisiana made the night sky appear orange and a large cloud of smoke blew into the air.

The fire broke out at the facility in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Curt Monte News.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained where it started, Monte said. The glow of the fire could be seen from afar, news agencies reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana and its Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the country, according to WAFB-TV. The chemical plant produces gasoline, jet fuel and more, as well as paints and adhesives.

The company said in a tweet that it is responding to the situation and monitoring air quality at the fence line. The air outside the facility “had no particular smell,” the Advocate reported. There was no impact outside the site, said fire department spokesman Monte.

UPDATE: We are responding to a fire in the refinery. The fire was in the area where it occurred. No injuries were reported. We actively monitor the facility’s fence line and the area around the NBR community. At this point in time, all measured values ​​are not recognizable.

– ExxonMobil Baton Rouge (@ExxonMobilBRA), February 12, 2020

