The fire was reported at 5 a.m. in the Raven chemical plant on 9520 East Freeway. An ethylene-butene processing plant is reported to be located here.
Photo: on site
The fire of the Baytown plant releases a large cloud of smoke
A large factory fire in Baytown threw smoke into the East Houston sky early Saturday, but according to media reports, the fire is now clear.
Neighbor June Kevin Bastida said he heard a loud noise this morning and then saw the flames in the distance in front of his house.
“I heard a muffled roar and then came the tremor of the house that almost mimicked an earthquake,” said Bastida. “I went outside to look. All I saw was a sky lit in orange and black smoke. Half of our subdivision lost energy and also felt the tremor.”
According to media reports, the fire was caused by a power cut in the region. No additional details were available. It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.
