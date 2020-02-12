When Boston Manor was working on their new album GLUE in the studio, they had written three words on a whiteboard to summarize exactly what they were trying to do: “Write cool shit”.

“The only rule we had was not to think about the big picture,” says frontman Henry Cox of the sequel to the explosive 2018 Welcome To The Neighborhood, scheduled to be released on April 10th on Pure Noise Records. “And we didn’t even think about how we would do it live. It was just” write cool music and find out how you can later channel it into everything else. “

This approach has worked wonders for the Blackpool Quintet, and the band – supplemented by guitarists Mike Cunniff and Ash Wilson, bassist Dan Cunniff and drummer Jordan Pugh – has moved even further from their melodic beginnings and into truly colossal areas. “A really loud rock record” describes the singer album number three, but he modestly undercuts what will come. You can listen to yourself in the video for the lead single Everything Is Ordinary below – but in the meantime Henry can reveal an album that sounds like a career highlight from one of the UK’s most exciting bands …

What was your headspace from the Welcome To The cycle? Neighborhood, Henry?

“We were really burned out! It’s been an amazing couple of years in our lives and it has taken us to a place we never expected. But we were on tour so much and in 18 months we didn’t really get home. Then we had the summer off to finish this record and we were in a pretty dark place. We were burned out from touring and there were some personal issues outside of the band. We were all beaten and beaten a bit. We thought it over and it got us to the point where we were about to split up or take a long break to figure out what to do. And then we only had a few songs that came out and they were really angry, raw and visceral, and we came out of the cage fight. It gave us the kick in the ass we needed; It was a desperate time, so we wrote an angry, desperate record. We put all the frustration and sadness we all had to deal with into the music and it came out great. “

When did you start Write GLUE?

“The Welcome To The Neighborhood cycle only ended a few months ago, so we kept writing over and over again. And there were a couple of different projects we wanted to do because we weren’t sure if we were going to make a record or just an EP. But we have reached the point where we had this really coherent work – in fact we have two albums (laughs) and one of them is just cool right now! I don’t know what we’re going to do with it. But we had two finished works that are really coherent textually, artistically and musically. And GLUE fits together so perfectly that we couldn’t publish it. It felt a little wrong to split it up and feed it as something else. “

The second album is in the same direction as an ADHESIVE, or are these rather the remnants?

“No, it’s not like a B-side at all – it’s a completely different album that we wrote! It’s not the right time to release this album, so we just put it aside. We have a name for it and everything, but we just let it sit. It was a little too far ahead if that makes sense. While GLUE is so modern and current and thematically so timely and local that we had to concentrate on this record and really have to give it everything, what we had. “

It’s quite a turning point – from considering separating until now two complete albums…

“Yes, it was crazy – and we were crazy (laughs). A lot came to us in the studio and we recorded with Mike Sapone, who made Welcome To The Neighborhood with us. He is our creative partner and he is incredible. He really brought the songs to life when we came into the studio. But yes, at some point we literally had nothing left and before we knew it – and when we decided that we wouldn’t split up – we had a lot more! “

Did you all sit down and discuss or do the different directions of this album? it just comes naturally?

“A bit of both. Whenever we sit down and say,” Right, the next thing we’re going to do will be like this, “it never ends (laughs). But we definitely knew that we were keeping things pretty difficult and I think that came from the live show. We can do it best: we have a very energetic live show. It would not be true for us or our fans if we deleted it from the album it just fits so naturally. As soon as we started the music, it came out anyway. So it was really just a bit of both: it was pretty visceral and we didn’t really think about it. It just kind of came out. “

Will this be the next tour cycle? so totally exhausting?

“Definitely! I train every day and really prepare myself physically to be able to do this set. It will be the most demanding live set we have ever made and we will play longer than ever before – and I am prepared for that “But you know, I’m mad and everyone else should be mad because it’s not a very good time to live harmoniously in the world. I hope that I can use the shows as a starting point and channel aggressions.”

What exactly made you angry? There is much to annoy at the moment …

“It’s the same thing that makes everyone else angry. I keep calling this album” 21st Century Fury “because we are so abused and stretched so thin by companies, greedy, selfish people – and ourselves too. I don’t think we’re very good to ourselves. Our answer was to do something really angry and aggressive and I think that’s how many people feel at the moment. It’s a political record for sure but I won’t be the people yelling at them telling them who to vote for. It’s hard to put it into a soundbite or a coherent phrase, but this album is very 2020. After the election results and how disappointed most young people are from our government’s continuing shortcomings, Now we have to define what our generation will be known for. It is our responsibility to step on the plate. This is what this album is about and it feels Of course, let’s assume that we’ll publish it at the beginning of this decade – it’s like a collective call that we can’t delay anymore. “

Were there points during the process where you felt you had to rein in things? in – either lyrical or musical?

“Honestly no. We made a big leap in sound on the last record and we are very happy that our fans have given us their full support and participation. I have the feeling that we have established ourselves as a band that makes music in a certain sense what we want – if that doesn’t seem too arrogant! We are lucky to trust and trust our fans and I think there are very few things we can bring out that are so far from the left field that they read: “No, damn it.” Of course there will be people who only want a (2018 single) halo or something, but I trust that our fans are very open-minded and will at least give things a chance . “

So you have no nerves about what People will say about GLUE?

“Well … the thing is, good art polarizes people. And to be honest, I don’t think our music has polarized enough (laughs). Usually we only care about my haircut! But honestly, I really don’t know what people will think about it. I showed some friends who absolutely loved it and I showed others who said it wasn’t their favorite. I always ask people to be honest with me, and I find that really interesting. I am looking forward to the reactions of the people. But how it goes live is the be-all and end-all. If you get the kids to jump, you know you’ve done a good job. “

Tell us about the lead single of the album, Everything is ordinary …

“It sums up the” 21st Century Fury “thing. It’s aggressive, it’s exciting, but there’s also the auto-tune thing in the vocals, and we’re pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone. It’s a rally scream that summed up the whole record from the start. It’s one of our greatest melodies and I’m excited to play it live – it gets hectic. “

What about the song On A. High ledge?

“This is a really important song for me. It was one of the earlier tracks we wrote and it is different from the things we did before because of the electronics. It’s about toxic masculinity and” man-up ” Culture and the very high suicide rate among young men that I think is due to this toxic masculinity. Musically it’s an interesting track and I think it will be a different listening experience for Boston Manor fans. “

You also take a close look at Terrible Love. How do you feel? place that out there?

“Actually, I’m nervous. I made a list of all the things that I really hate about myself, and then I took all of them and converted them into lyrics, and that’s exactly what this song is about. It’s about my insecurities and lack of character. There are definitely a few moments on the record, which are very honest and a bit “bare everything”, but fingers crossed … “

Did this process help you in any way and make you take a step forward? the person you want to be?

“I think so. This whole record was so cathartic, and when it was actually done, it felt great that we included the exhaustion and frustration in it. There was some nervous energy throughout the writing process. It was a strange atmosphere but it put us all in a great head space and it feels like the beginning of something quite exciting. I don’t mean that the band suddenly becomes something else but it feels like we have finally put our flag in the sand of “We only do our own thing.” Everything is now on our terms, that was my primary goal in the past. “

What are your personal hopes for this album? Will you take care of yourself a little better this time?

“I guess so. I looked at myself in the mirror a little last year and found that I wasn’t taking care of myself, drinking too much, not taking good care of my mental health, and wasn’t a good friend for some people. It was like a small hole I crawled into and felt comfortable in – it was safe, but slightly misanthropic and miserable! I feel great now and we are all in a really good place. We are very excited and happy to do what we do. I think I’ve learned a few things about myself that I didn’t know before. It only took me 25 years to find out (laughs). “

Boston Manor’s new album GLUE will be released on May 1st via Pure Noise.

Published on February 12, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

