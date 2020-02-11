An insight developed by physicists from the University of Auckland has helped illuminate a very early stage in the development of the universe and has provided a missing piece for understanding the events after the Big Bang.

The work of PhD student Nathan Musoke, his research colleague Shaun Hotchkiss, and of Professor Richard Easther dealt with the phase, which is sometimes referred to as the original dark age.

“We have this moment of insight into how we can work our way through,” said Easther. It was a missing piece in our understanding of what happened after the Big Bang. “We were able to figure out how to describe this process for the first time,” he said.

“I thought about it for a long time. But when we realized what was going on, it probably took us almost a year to fully implement it,” said Easther.

CONTINUE READING:

* Scientists are amazed: what’s going on with the universe?

* New image of Hubble’s universe captures old galaxies

* Brilliant blue at dawn in the universe

“This is one of those wonderful times when you have a very clear idea that actually works.”

UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND

The picture shows the output of a simulation by the Auckland researchers, which shows density fluctuations. Information from the simulations can be used to understand particle processes in the early universe.

At the beginning of the original dark age, the universe was the size of something a human could hold in his hand – although it was extraordinarily heavy.

It was free from light and all currently known subatomic particles. When the original dark age began, the universe was filled with a smooth, cold, ultra-dense quantum condensate.

The stage is believed to have taken only a trillionth of a second, and during this time the universe grew 100 billion times.

The rules that governed the universe during the original dark age were not understood, Easther said in a blog post. The quantum condensate at the beginning of the phase must disintegrate into familiar particles and radiation and “reheat” the universe to create a viable cosmology.

The three researchers showed in papers published in Physical Review Letters that the process is controlled by a so-called Schrödinger-Poisson equation that describes the interaction between quantum matter and its own gravitational field, Easther said.

NASA, ESA / Hubble, M. Kornmesser

Astronomers have revised their estimate of the number of galaxies in the universe

With this knowledge, the researchers performed the first numerical simulations of the breakdown of the quantum condensate.

The work should enable cosmologists to better predict the properties of the “waves” in the early universe that eventually grew into galaxies and improve their ability to test the big bang theories.

The original dark age is believed to have entered after an even shorter period, the inflation phase that followed the Big Bang.

“The Big Bang is the moment the universe begins. What that really means is the point where we can’t look back beyond,” said Easther.

“Time begins, and before that there was no time and no space. Whatever there was, it can be assumed. We know that there is this unique moment. Everything we can see today was created in this moment.”

UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND

Professor Richard Easther

The universe has grown a trillion trillion trillion times in the 13.8 billion years since the Big Bang. “Everything we can see in the sky today would have been on this tiny point.”

The phase of inflation that was supposed to follow the Big Bang was still hypothetical. “Inflation is disappearing from the universe from the start. We know what the early universe must look like to transform into the universe we see today. Inflation guarantees that it looks like this,” said Easther.

The inflationary phase lasted perhaps a millionth of a trillionth of a trillionth of a second.

A commentary on Auckland’s work in the American Physics Society’s Physics magazine said the results provided information about structure formation in the early stages after inflation.

Inflation created an extremely homogeneous universe, but there were variations in density from place to place. These fluctuations will become the seeds of the large-scale structure of today’s universe, the comment says.

However, it was difficult to explain the extent of the growth of the initial fluctuations that led to fluctuations in density. The Auckland researchers were able to predict the development of small initial quantum fluctuations and track the development of these fluctuations in a self-consistent calculation.

“They predict the development of complex structures with density contrasts that are orders of magnitude larger than the initial fluctuations.”