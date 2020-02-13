State resources for Yeshiva are expected to be exhausted in mid-2020, which means that the ultra-Orthodox parties will most likely do their utmost to prevent a fourth election, political sources said.

In order to provide the Yeshivas with additional funds, a new state budget would have to be adopted, which would not be possible if the elections next month, like the two previous ones, did not end with the formation of a government.

Last year, the state of Yeshiva funded 1.2 billion shekels ($ 350 million), of which 960 million shekels was part of the regular budget and another 240 million was added under coalition agreements. Due to the ongoing political crisis, the state has been working without a budget since the beginning of the year.

As a result, the Yeshivas can only receive advances if they adopt a new budget. In practice, this means that each month they received one twelfth of a much lower amount than last year – 840 million shekels.

Health minister Yaakov Litzman warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month that his United Torah party could not accept a situation in which Yeshiva funding would be cut by about a third. If no solution is found, he threatens to leave the government.

During the subsequent negotiations, the two ultra-orthodox parties UTJ and Shas reached an agreement with the Treasury general accountant, Rony Hizkiyahu, to increase monthly advances so that the Yeshivas would not have to cut their own budgets. However, the total amount of government funding for Yeshiva remains unchanged. Unless a budget for 2020 is adopted in the coming months, this state funding will be used up in June and force the Yeshivas to suddenly and drastically cut spending.

Netanyahu has been trying to find a solution to this crisis for the past few weeks, but to no avail.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

This accounting trick of preloading progress also has political ramifications. According to the polls, the two main electoral blocks are still practically linked, just like after the September elections. In September, however, the ultra-Orthodox parties supported Netanyahu to the limit and refused to negotiate with his rival, Kahol Lavan’s chairman Benny Gantz, despite the need for a third election.

But this time, if another choice would mean plunging the yeshiva into a serious financial crisis, it’s hard to see them stick with Netanyahu for the price of a fourth choice. Even if they do not join a Gantz-led coalition, the fact that Netanyahu can no longer count on their loyalty means that he would begin negotiations with Gantz about a unified government from an inferior position that would force him to compromise.

“Netanyahu knows that,” said a senior official who was involved in the problem. “The ultra-Orthodox parties will not go with Gantz, but they will also not be in a hurry to get involved in another election.” The (right) block is finished. If there is another tie, they have to find a solution. ”