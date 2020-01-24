advertisement

The finale of the Arrow series will track the view of Oa, home of the Green Lantern Corps, from the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” by dropping final evidence of John Diggle’s speculated connection to the intergalactic law enforcement organization.

For years, the Arrowverse has been dropping breadcrumbs, suggesting that Dig (played by original actor David Ramsey) becomes a GL. During “Elseworlds”, for example, the Flash of Earth-90 asked John why he wasn’t wearing his “ring”. Arrow’s Season 7 episode “Spartan” revealed that John’s stepfather was named General Roy Stewart. John Stewart is of course one of the DC cartoon characters known as Green Lantern.

In an interview in October 2019, Ramsey said: “We need to find out what’s going on with Green Lantern. We’ve annoyed that … a crazy amount of time, so we have to push a button on it.”

Well, this button will come soon, TVLine can confirm. When we asked Ramsey recently whether Arrow will drop the last Green Lantern teasing in its last season, he enthusiastically returned: “Without a doubt. You will definitely get your answers. And well-deserved answers. We talked about it for years and I think everyone will be very happy at the end of the series. “

The Green Lantern Corps is actually the subject of an upcoming HBO Max series by Greg Berlanti, whose many television projects include monitoring the arrow side. (Previously, on the TCA winter press tour, it was touted as “unlike anything seen on TV” that the untitled streaming series “spanned several decades and would focus on the history of two important green lanterns on Earth” character of Sinestro.)

As you can imagine, Ramsey is excited about Berlanti.

“I talked to Greg about it and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic,” he said to TVLine. “People really want to experience this universe and this military body live, and I am among the people who are so excited.

“It’s great for TV, man,” he said. “I mean people will be really excited about this show.”

The finale of the Arrow series will air on Tuesday, January 28th, at 9 / 8c, after a one-hour Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye Preview Special.

