The end is almost here, Criminal Minds fans. The CBS process will end its decade and a half with a two-hour goodbye on Wednesday, and we’re not ready yet. TV Guide took an exclusive first look at the series finale trailer, bringing back all of our old friends and enemies, reminding us how far we’ve come, and confirming that the final episodes will turn us all into emotional wrecks.

The clip, which lasts less than a minute, begins with Rossi (Joe Mantegna), who says: “And here the BAU started”, before going into an assembly of the OG BAU with Hotch (Thomas Gibson), Gideon (Mandy Patinkin). Elle (Lola Glaudhini) and Morgan (Shemar Moore). The real first blow is when we hear Morgan say to Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), “Hey, baby”. We didn’t know how much we missed his really beautiful face!

However, the trailer is not just nostalgia and rainbow. It also reminds us of the cruelest unsubs the team has encountered over the years. It turns out that when we see George Foyet, also known as the Reaper (C. Thomas Howell), we are still trembling. The video is also a reminder that the chameleon (Michael Mosley) remains at large when we go to the final. Bringing him down will put a heavy strain on the team as we see a house blow up and Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is passed out in a hospital bed.

To find out what happens, we have to “dare to go in” one last time.

The finale of the Criminal Minds series will air on Wednesday, February 19 at 9 / 8c on CBS.

Shemar Moore, Criminal Minds Photo: Sonja Flemming / CBS