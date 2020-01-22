The final plan of the Tethered in Us, explained by Jordan Peele

advertisement

After his award-winning horror film Get Out, author and director Jordan Peele gave us another haunted, mysterious horror masterpiece last year Us, Many had a number of questions related to the film’s somewhat ambiguous finale.

Jordan Peele has now told us what is important UsThe villains, The Tethered, may have made it after the credits got rolling. He says this about the ambiguous end.

advertisement

“The cheap synopsis that I would give as a general guideline for the starting point is that they do what we do, but the creepy version. Whatever that means, it’s the creepy version. And the momentum that we do are.” Trying to make the film thematic tries to get the idea that the version up here, the normal version, might be as crazy as the version below, although we’re used to this kind of insanity.

You know, our mania is consumption and one-upmanship. We cut our faces and go to amusement parks where we pay money to get into these devices where we scream. I wanted to put this connection together, so to speak, that at the end of the film you don’t know who the more scary are. “

Demonstrate once again his talent for creating unique, creepy villains, Us Features The Tethered, a very large group of red-clad doppelgangers that wreak havoc in the United States by murdering their counterparts before holding hands in a chain that spans the country like Hands Across America.

RELATED: Watch the kids of us face the bound in their Halloween horror night maze

It sounds like Peele doesn’t really know what they’re up to, they’re a crazy bunch after all, but it’s nice to get some clarity about how the group that comes from below and us, the people of the one above.

Peele has certainly taken the position that whatever the scary, The Tethered fades compared to the scary things that are going on around the world today. Unfortunately, Peele doesn’t explain how they came across all of these scissors or who made their red overalls, but some things should surely remain a mystery.

Us follows Adelaide Wilson, who, accompanied by her husband and two children, returns to her house on the beach, where she grew up as a child. Adelaide is haunted by a traumatic past experience and is increasingly worried that something bad will happen. Her worst fears soon become reality when four masked strangers enter the house and force the Wilsons to struggle to survive.

When the masks fall, the family is shocked to learn that each attacker appears to be one of them.

Script and direction: Jordan Peele with Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker Us may not have been as well received as Peele’s previous film, Get Out, but it certainly continues the filmmaker’s trend of creating thought-provoking, symbolic horror. This comes to us from Collider.

Topics: us

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

advertisement