Jaye Alison Moscariello’s compelling film “From the Ashes” shows how the community responded to the Redwood Complex Fire in October 2017, helping its neighbors and creating art to begin the healing process for so many people, people, homes and loved ones of theirs Have lost life. If you’ve already seen it, this 33-minute film has seen improvements to the audio track. It has won several awards and has been shown in Poland, Italy and Chico. The music comes from Bill Taylor and Joe Nemeth with songs by Kim Monroe and Mary Buckley.

“From the Ashes” will be shown on Thursday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. at the Willits Public Library (and Jaye will present a painting at the Mendocino County Museum, which they purchase next door at 5 p.m.). This is followed by a 15-minute slideshow of all artworks by 69 artists, shown in October 2018 at four locations inland from Mendocino County.

The film will be shown again on Sunday, February 23rd; Meet for snacks at 11:30 a.m. at Ukiah United Methodist Church (North Pine Street on Smith Street). The film starts around noon. Also on this second show, Jaye will have an art sale to collect donations for “Part 2: The Future is Now,” which records what people do to be ready to fire and the number of people involved in catastrophic wildfires like climate chaos and reduce excess deforestation, which produces scrub forests that are more prone to burn hotter and quickly disperse fire, both vertically and horizontally. It will cover both protection and prevention strategies and will include native practices that have largely been abandoned but are gradually returning. If you like a work of art, please make a reasonable offer and make it yours. They will help spread the new information about the next film.

We hope to see you on the 13th or 23rd! The film screening is free; Donations were gladly accepted to support the next film “Part 2: The future is now”.