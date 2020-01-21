The fifth body was found in TJ's house, where the remains of the SoCal couple were discovered

advertisement

TIJUANA – Five bodies have now been found in a house in Tijuana where the remains of a missing couple from southern California were discovered last week.

The last body of a man who was not immediately identified was found by a dog search team late Monday, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

Firefighters and police dogs found the bodies of Maria Lopez [65] and Jesus Guillen [70], a couple from Garden Grove, in the house last Friday.

Lopez and Guillen drove to Tijuana on January 10 to pick up the rent from the tenants and should return the same day, said Carl Whitney, Garden Grove Police Department.

When her daughter was unable to reach her, she followed the two of them through a “Find my phone” app for iPhones and it turned out that the couple were still in their Tijuana estate, but a relative said they were not in close, said Whitney. Then the phone went off.

The couple’s pickup was found near their property, he said.

The Mexican authorities announced on Friday the arrest of the couple’s son-in-law, who was only identified as Santiago N. Investigators wanted to kidnap the couple and collect ransom.

Two days after the discovery of Lopez and Guillen, the Tijuana authorities found two more bodies under an unpaved floor in the house. Monday’s discovery was the fifth body found while the property’s investigation continues.

