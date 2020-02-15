Amanda Bynes has pulled her private life out of the limelight in recent months, so her engagement announcement on Valentine’s Day totally surprised fans. Her followers don’t even know who the fiance is, which leads to some questions and frustrations. Her Instagram page is full of people wondering who the mysterious man really is.

“Engaged with the love of my life,” Bynes wrote without marking anyone in the photo.

The photo shows only Bynes’ left hand with a large diamond ring on the ring finger. Her hand rests on a man’s hand and it appears that he is wearing a wedding ring on his ring finger.

The fans flooded the comments and wondered who the man is. After all, none of Bynes’ previous Instagram posts show that she’s with anyone.

“Congratulations Manda! Who is the lucky man?” Asked a fan while another simply wrote “Spill”.

“I need to know who Amanda Bynes is engaged to,” tweeted another fan.

This is not the first time Bynes says she is engaged. As early as 2014, a week after her arrest on DUI charges, Bynes InTouch Weekly said she was engaged to a 19-year-old friend. In the same year, Bynes was taken to a psychiatric institution and checked into rehab.

In February 2017, Bynes closed rumors that she was engaged and pregnant, although the rumors started from a Twitter account that some fans believed was Bynes’ own operation.

Bynes’ life has been much more stable since December when Entertainment Tonight reported that after a relapse in September 2019, she had checked out of a sober home and was going to live alone. However, she is still under the supervision of her parents.

On December 30, Bynes went to Instagram to share a selfie that revealed that she had a heart tattoo on her right cheek. A mirror selfie post on February 7 showed the tattoo was permanent, but she didn’t add a caption to the photo.

Bynes has not spoken about it since an interview with Paper Magazine in 2018. At the time, Bynes said she was clean and wanted to live a better life.

“I think that’s what I’m going to do now [life] – what’s there to lose? I’m not afraid of the future,” she told the magazine. “I went through the worst and came out at the other end and survived, so I feel like it’s only from up here.”

Photo credit: Getty Images