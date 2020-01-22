The federal proposal would allow airlines to prevent animals from flying with emotional support

advertisement

WASHINGTON – A federal proposal released on Wednesday would significantly limit the types of animals allowed to fly as emotional support animals in aircraft cabins.

It’s a tough crackdown that the industry has been striving for because some passengers bring their inexperienced pets on board by fraudulently pretending to be emotional support animals. The result, according to the industry and transportation department, is an increase in incidents such as biting on board aircraft.

“Hopefully the days of Noah’s ark in the air will end,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 crew members.

The proposal would relieve airlines from the obligation to take animals in to provide emotional support to passengers and reclassify them as pets. Airlines have more leeway in setting their pet policies, including charging passenger fees and setting size limits.

Airlines would still have to accommodate service animals, but would limit this category to dogs only. Current regulations allow for a limited list of farm animals, including miniature horses.

The division is considering expanding the proposal to allow miniature horses, but is concerned that they will be less maneuverable in an aircraft’s confined space, according to a transportation department official who informed reporters on Wednesday morning.

The proliferation of websites that certify that a passenger needs an animal for emotional support from doctors, “has enabled people who are not really dependent on animal support to abuse the rules and comply with airline guidelines to withdraw animals in the cabin, “said the industry for Airlines for America Group.

According to the proposal, passengers traveling with a companion animal would be required to fill out a government form confirming that the animal was trained specifically to assist them with disabilities. Falsifying the form would be a crime that would act as a deterrent to the official.

“If there are abuses in the system, people with disabilities will suffer,” said the transportation department official.

The department mentioned a number of reasons for the change, including the unusual status that animals enjoy with emotional support in aviation.

“Animals on planes can pose a risk to the safety, health and well-being of passengers and crew and can interfere with the safe and efficient operation of the plane,” the proposal said. Data has been cited to show that the number of behavioral incidents of servicing animals on airplanes, including urination, bowel movements and biting, has increased.

The “many different unusual animal species, such as peacock, duck, turkey, pig, iguana and various other animal species”, which passengers can bring on board as emotional support animals, cause confusion among passengers and stressed employees of the airline, it said.

The proposal expressly prohibits airlines from prohibiting certain dog breeds from traveling as service animals. In 2018, Delta tried to ban pit bulls as emotional support animals, citing biting incidents.

