<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4735754002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=economy%2Cdonald-trump%2Ceconomy%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion%2Fcolumnists_montini&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Fej-montini&series=" name="snow-player/4735754002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/34e35ee8-603b-4b97-a5ce-7cf401337a3b-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

Opinion: It doesn’t seem to match his claims about the economy or his own behavior.

President Donald Trump (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

QUESTION: Does Donald Trump believe that we have the best economy ever, or does the President believe that we are in the midst of a national emergency due to severe economic conditions?

ANSWER: Both.

Crazy, right?

Earlier this week the president, who is not known for fine nuances, tweeted:

BEST USA ECONOMY IN HISTORY!

BEST USA ECONOMY IN HISTORY!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), February 11, 2020

Not just pretty good. Not just great. The best in history.

But if that is the case, why would Trump suggest in the same week to cut a 2.5% rise in civilian federal employees to a 1% increase?

Trump’s memo to Congress states that he has the power to lawfully stiffen federal employees as long as he is dealing with a “national emergency or serious economic conditions that affect the general good”.

How can we have the best economy in history and the best economic conditions in the same week?

Trump math, I think.

Trump spends a lot of money on golf

The federal deficit has risen to more than $ 1 trillion, largely due to the tremendous tax breaks that Trump and the Republican Congress have given our wealthiest citizens and large corporations. According to the Budget Office of Congress, it could get much worse.

So these really have to be “serious economic conditions”. Unless you wouldn’t expect a president to hold his nose on the grindstone at such times?

Trump plays a lot of golf. And do you remember how Trump mocked and criticized President Barack Obama for playing golf? According to Trump Golf Count.com, the president has visited golf courses 193 times and played 139 rounds.

At the same time in his presidency, Obama had played 76 times.

According to an analysis by the General Accounting Office and other companies, Trumps Golf attracts taxpayers of up to $ 108 million.

We have to have a great economy if the president is good at spending taxpayers’ money for personal enjoyment. But Trump still wants to cut a raise for federal employees?

He also drenched the Secret Service

ProPublica reported in 2018 that $ 16.1 million in political and tax expenses were uncovered in Trump properties. The money ends up in Trump’s pocket.

But there is no money for federal employees?

The Washington Post also found that the Trump organization was charging the Secret Service outrageous prices for the rooms used by its agents when the president was visiting one of his hotels.

We’re talking from $ 396 to $ 650 a night.

The Post said the Secret Service paid $ 17,000 for a three-bedroom suite, five times the normal rate.

That sounds a little wasteful when it comes to “serious economic conditions”.

It actually sounds wasteful if this is “the best economy in history”.

The workers could use the drinks we paid for

Some time ago, ProPublica also found receipts for a private meeting in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, for which taxpayers had paid a cash bill for 54 drinks.

It is not the most expensive of many frivolous expenses. The average price for each of these drinks – from Chopin vodka to Patron and Don Julio Blanco Tequilas to Woodford Reserve Bourbon – was $ 18.62.

On our cents.

It’s a shame that nobody has given our underestimated federal workers a little bit of this fancy bells and whistles.

You could use a stiff drink. Or two.

Reach Montini at [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/ej-montini/2020/02/14/federal-pay-raise-2021-slashed-despite-trump-best – Economic history / 4758684002 /