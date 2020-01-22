advertisement

The Germans couldn’t migrate to Windows 10 in time, and now they’re going to pay Microsoft to extend support for their Windows 7 devices until the migration is complete.

The news was first published in the German local newspaper Handelsblatt, in which the federal government had to pay at least $ 886,000 this year alone to ensure the security of its Windows 7 devices.

Further details show that Microsoft will support 33,000 devices for the Germans. Extended support costs are between $ 25 and $ 200 per workstation. According to media reports, the local government in Berlin alone has 20,000 Windows 7 devices.

Microsoft announced years ago that support for Windows 7 would end on January 15, 2020. This means that patches, updates and security fixes are no longer required. Companies that are still running Windows 7 after their lifespan can be attacked by cybercriminals. Any vulnerabilities discovered after January 15th will no longer be fixed by Microsoft unless certain users pay for the patch.

Cybersecurity experts around the world are advising companies to migrate to newer operating system versions, preferably Windows 10, to lower costs and reduce the risk of potential attacks.

Microsoft’s ESU (Extended Security Updates) feature is only available for large companies.

