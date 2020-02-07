First city monument bank (FCMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to the productivity and profitability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through funding, capacity building, advice and other forms of support that would increase their overall contribution to economic development.

The FCMB, ranked number 1 for SMEs in the latest report from the Nigerian bank’s customer experience survey KPMG, in cooperation with the Office of the First Lady of the State, guaranteed a free and comprehensive program to build capacity and strengthen businesses for women entrepreneurs in the state of Ogun, Bamidele Abiodunon February 5, 2020.

The program, entitled “Helping Women Scale Up in 2020” and sponsored by FCMB’s SME Consulting and SheVentures Initiative for Women Entrepreneurs, was attended by hundreds of existing and newly established entrepreneurs from across the state of Ogun Bank of the industry (BoI) National Agency for the Management and Control of Food and Drugs (NAFDAC) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among other. The focus was on business and competence development, marketing, finance, taxes, cost and income management, drawing up business plans and other current topics.

During the opening session, the Executive Director, Business Development of FCMB, Bukola smithsaid the bank recognizes the increasing role and impact of SMEs, especially women. According to her: “It is a fact that in Nigeria several women have been challenged by various challenges to become top entrepreneurs. Through resilience and innovation, they have driven growth in this sector and thus the economy as a whole at the forefront. However, we believe that women in the SME ecosystem can perform better if they have the skills and resources to do so. “

Bukola Smith added that “As the leading bank for SMEs in Nigeria, we have built a strong base in this segment by continuously innovating through our main pillars of support, which include access to capital, capacity building and advice Solutions offer services, networking opportunities and technology. We are pleased that these interventions have had a tremendous impact on the country’s individuals, businesses and economy, particularly through job creation and wealth. “

She thanked the Ogun State Government and the First Lady Office for creating an environment in which businesses can thrive, and encouraged participants to take advantage of the training opportunities.

In her keynote speech, the first lady of the state of Ogun, Bamidele Abiodun, said: “I firmly believe that initiatives aim to strengthen the economic performance of women and to offer both financial and non-financial support to women’s businesses. This program as a step in the right direction right direction. I was excited when I was informed about the FCMB SheVentures initiative. Financial support remains one of the main means of eradicating women’s poverty in developing countries, as can be seen in Bangladesh, Kenya and Nigeria. “

She added: “We have implemented numerous empowerment programs in Nigeria. Many of these have been driven by capacity building programs, followed by loans and grants to women for business start-ups. However, studies have shown that, although these initiatives have a certain value, they did not reach their full potential due to the lack of a component, namely financial education as a means to achieve the full value of a company. And today, through its efforts to ensure that companies owned by Ogun and Nigeria as a whole, which are owned by women, the FCMB has given us this much-sought-after financial education right away as the economy develops , Grade level among a range of financial solutions ”.

FCMB offers a wide range of services to SMEs in Nigeria, including FCMB advisory services for SMEs through market information, technical support and access to intervention funds in partnership with financial institutions for developing countries. There is also the FCMB SheVentures initiative, which provides improved support to women-owned SMEs through access to finance, training and mentoring with the unique benefit of the zero interest rate for an initial three-month period. So far, over 2,000 women entrepreneurs have benefited from it.

The bank has also automated and digitized its SME lending process through the FCMB Quickloans platform. Since launching the platform in July 2019, more than ten billion unsecured loans have been paid to SME customers within three to twenty-four hours of filing the application.

