GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) – Residents are confused as to whether a pet monkey is dead or still out on the streets Tuesday night.

Family members told ABC13 that the monkey was killed and buried in the back yard, but officials told a different story.

“We looked into it and it doesn’t seem to be the case,” said Lt. Joel Caldwell. “That was one of the stories we received this morning. Our investigation revealed that it was not.”

Officers said someone called her around 5:30 p.m. on Monday saying that a monkey was hit by a vehicle on the 1800 block of Broadway Avenue, but the authorities were unable to locate the animal.

“There is definitely a monkey,” said Caldwell. “We know that there is a monkey. We just don’t know where the monkey is.”

According to the authorities, the monkey was reported missing after a break-in in a house near Broadway Avenue.

The family informed ABC13 that the house had been broken into, searched and items stolen.

Lilly, her capuchin monkey, was either stolen by the thieves or fled the house alone, the police say.

Authorities say once the monkey is found, the owner can file charges.

The police asked anyone who discovered the monkey to call emergency number (409) 765-3702 immediately.

