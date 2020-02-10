Nicole Caruso worked for years in the fashion and beauty industry – among other things as a make-up artist, author and founder of the beauty editor for Verily Magazine – and was delighted with the fun and confidence that came with trying outfits and Makeup went hand in hand. When she became a mother, however, something changed.

“A stay at home for my mother after the birth of my daughter was a big change for me,” says Caruso, “not only because I was unemployed and spent a lot of time at home, but also because my body has changed. Many of the clothes I loved before the baby were too small and it seemed a shame to wear them if they got spit or food. ”

It is a feeling that many mothers know well. If your newborn has just vomited a projectile on your blouse while your toddler sneaks up and lovingly wipes his snotty nose over your sleeve, it is hard not to feel like a running washcloth. Why put on a nice shirt when it gets dirty in an hour anyway?

But just because it’s a general feeling doesn’t mean women want to feel that way. Most women don’t want to feel grumpy, but breaking the cycle can be difficult if you’re used to keeping hair, clothing, and makeup to a minimum.

Caruso noticed that she felt much better when she started to put in a little effort, as she did before she had children.

“After I had lost touch with myself for a while and succumbed to life in leggings, I knew I needed a change,” she says. “I found a couple of new items that matched my postpartum body and started to have more fun with clothes, accessories, and makeup than I used to.”

Caruso took a little time to refresh herself and wear things she loved and gave her a wonderful and necessary boost in her calling:

I finally figured out how to connect my “old” life before becoming a mother and my new life that takes care of my little ones. At that moment I felt a change. I felt safer when I left the house, which led to more social interaction with friends and a revival of my creative activities.

Caruso was born from personal experience and loves to encourage other women to wear so that they feel beautiful. Far from being vain or selfish, it helps women to feel better and more confident when they take the time:

When we decorate our bodies with clothing that connects us with our own dignity, we shine. If we intend to be a better worker, better student, or better mother, beautiful clothes can help sanctify our work because we focus less on our insecurities and more on serving others.

Now Caruso is turning her friendly encouragement into a movement that is quickly taking hold. All women are daughters of God and deserve to wear beautiful outfits every day, and not just on special occasions:

They are worth buying pressed, well-kept and polished pieces, regardless of whether they are second-hand pieces or special designer pieces. We are worthy because we are created in the image of God.

Caruso encourages women to share their Instagram posts by pulling out favorite everyday items. She says, “Please tag me on Instagram @nmcaruso and use the hashtag #worthyofwearing so I can tell how this movement affects all of us.” She declared February that it was a month-long challenge that was worth bearing and provided some advice on how to put the movement into practice.

While Caruso was inspired by her experience as a mother who rediscovered her love of fashion and beauty, # worthy to wear, she quickly says that the movement is not just for mothers, but for “every woman of all ages – whether 7 years old – A little girl who loves to wear her chic dress because it makes her feel like a princess, or a 77-year-old woman who puts her hair in an elegant chignon every day. “

Above all, she hopes that the #worthyofwearing challenge will be a blessing for all women who join her, reminding her of her unique and inherent God-given beauty so that she will be able to bless others one by one. After all, she says: “Joy and confidence are contagious.”