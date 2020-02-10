The Financial Accounting Standards Board proposed an update to the accounting standards on Monday to improve the transparency of the presentation and disclosure of contributed non-financial assets, also known as donations in kind, by non-profit organizations.

These types of contributions can include property, plant and equipment such as land, buildings and equipment; the use of property, plant and equipment or utilities; Materials and supplies such as food, clothing or pharmaceuticals; intangible assets and recognized services.

The proposed update of the standards would require a nonprofit to report its contributed non-financial assets as a separate item in the income statement, apart from cash or other financial assets. It would also be necessary for a non-profit organization to present the contributed non-financial assets broken down into categories that represent the type of non-financial assets contributed. For each category of contributed non-financial assets received, the nonprofit would also need to disclose qualitative information as to whether the contributed non-financial assets were monetized or should be used during the reporting period and future periods.

If used, the nonprofit would have to provide a description of the programs or other activities in which these assets were or are intended to be used. Non-profit organizations should also provide a description of donor restrictions associated with the non-financial assets contributed. In addition, they would need to disclose the valuation techniques and inputs used to arrive at a fair value measurement, including the main market (or the most advantageous market), if relevant, as required in Topic 820, Fair Value Measurement is.

The FASB requests comments on the proposal by April 10, 2020. The proposed update to accounting standards, an overview of FASB In Focus, and information on how to send comments are available on fasb.org.