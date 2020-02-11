“The Farewell” is less concerned with the question of whether cancer patients should be informed about their condition than with the social and cultural nuances that exist between members of the same nation who are separated by immigration. Screenwriter and director Lulu Wang based her film on an event that took place in her own family. Their virtue lies in their skilful integration of the two themes into a sentimental comedy in which the comic merges with the melodramatic and the sentimentality is reserved.

The protagonist of the film (caution: spoiler ahead) is Billi (Awkwafina), whose parents emigrated as a girl from China to America. Billi lives in a small Brooklyn apartment and aspires to be a writer. At the beginning of the film, she encounters a professional disappointment that she keeps from her parents. She is in constant phone contact with Nai Nai (Shuzhen Zhao), her beloved paternal grandmother in China. At the beginning of the film, Billi calls her grandmother just before Nai Nai does a CT scan. Billi hears hospital sounds in the background, but Nai Nai hides her whereabouts from her granddaughter – the first of the veils that determine the plot. The scan shows that Nai Nai is suffering from inoperable fourth stage lung cancer and has only a few months left to live. The doctor does not share the bad news with Nai Nai and only shares it with her sister (Hong Lu), who shares the news with the rest of the family: those who are still in China, those who live in Japan, and with Billi’s parents in New York.

At first, Billi’s mother and father (Tzi Ma and Diana Lin) hide the news of Billi’s grandmother’s illness from her, but she learns of her grandmother’s serious condition. Her parents decide to travel to China to pay a final visit to Nai Nai, but without a billiard; In her opinion, Billi’s grim expression on her grandmother’s face will reveal the reason for the sudden family visit. Enraged by this turn, Billi is afraid to buy a ticket to follow her parents to China.

How can the family of the energetic grandmother explain the visit? Nai Nai’s eldest son (Yongbo Jiang), who lives in Japan with his family, quickly arranges for his son Hao Hao (Han Chen) to marry his three-month-old Japanese friend Aiko (Aoi Mizuhara) in China. Probably there would not have been a wedding if Nai Nai had not died, but Hao Hao doesn’t really seem to know what’s going on around him and he follows his family’s request to get married. As for his bride, Aiko does not speak Mandarin, so there is no danger that she will reveal the truth to Nai Nai. Despite having a small part, Aiko is the absolute stranger to the film. Viewers don’t know what she thinks of fast marriage: whether she loves Hao Hao or is just happy to have found a man who can marry her.

Tell or not

The film’s central situation could have led to a comedy of mistakes, but Wang avoids this in order to deal with social and cultural differences caused by immigration. Billi’s parents have remained Chinese culture despite their many years in America, but Billi is far from it and is in an identity gap between Chinese, American or – to alleviate the problem – Chinese-American. The essence of this generational difference in the film lies in Billi’s attitude of keeping the grandmother from the truth about her illness and impending death. The approach in China is to hide the facts from the sick, since fear of the disease and impending death can be more harmful than the disease itself. Because in China, the general public is more important than the individual, it is the duty of Family to free the patient from this fear and to take on the emotional suffering.

This is the custom in the east, but Billi is fully integrated in the west and believes that Nai Nai has the right to know her condition. Billi has undoubtedly seen American films about terminally ill people who use their remaining time to find inner peace and achieve unfulfilled dreams – which is indeed an incurable disease as a privilege. This approach is not only accepted in America. it can also be seen elsewhere in the West, including Israel, in the form of media interviews with people who are seriously ill or who have recovered from a serious illness.

The linchpin of The Farewell is whether Billi will be able to convey the ideological difference she embodies to a social and cultural reality in which her beloved grandmother is deprived of the knowledge that her time is limited. (Incidentally, the film does not raise the question of how a family should behave when a patient is undergoing treatment, so it is impossible not to tell them about their condition.)

Wang’s film is seething on a low flame, which is also the source of his charm and empathy, which he arouses. There are not many peaks, and those that exist are part of routine life, including preparations for the wedding itself. Nai Nai wants to be a great thing that will impress everyone she knows. The performances are right in every case, especially from the actress and rapper Awkwafina, who reveals a moderate side of her colorful and mostly provocative personality. Today’s film viewers can hardly avoid thinking about the current health crisis in China, the reporting of which has led to questions of truth, revelation and concealment. Leave the panic behind when you watch this film that loves China to the fullest. Masks are not required.