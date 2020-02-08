The fans wonder if Phillip Schofield could be The Masked Singer’s hedgehog.

Morning and Dancing On Ice’s presenter is one of the celebrity suspects in the bizarre ITV hit show where stars sing while being camouflaged by elaborate costumes.

Every week a celebrity panel and bystanders watching at home try to figure out who is hiding behind the masks and they think Phil could be one of them.

“Hedgehog is @Schofe,” tweeted a viewer.

“Yes, that’s Schofield,” said another.

Spectators also think the hedgehog could also be Salford comic and West End star Jason Manford.

And when she thought she had discovered a Nordic accent, panelist Davina McCall suspected Cold Feet actor John Thomson.

57-year-old Phillip from Oldham has already been asked if he could be the hedgehog of former Love Island star Kem Cetinay on ITV’s This Morning magazine.

Continue reading

Related articles

But he didn’t reveal anything if he was.

“Pokerface from me,” he said to Kem.

57-year-old Phillip, who was swamped with support after being gay that morning on Friday, has vocal experience on the West End stage.

He took over the role of Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Jason Donovan in 1991.

He then played the title role of Doctor Dolittle at the Hammersmith Apollo in London and toured the UK.