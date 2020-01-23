The Fan-Made Baby Jabba or Baby Yoda?

advertisement

The reaction to “Baby Jabba” by Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb and many more is further evidence that people focus on almost everything that lies ahead as long as it has a certain attraction and is liked by enough peers. In fact, Baby Jabba looks like a strange version of the Pillsbury Doughboy, when he lets himself go, he looks like a crowded sausage ready to burst. But hey, people think Babu Frik will outperform Baby Yoda when it comes to the sweet factor, so Baby Jabba obviously has a chance. And if you don’t roll your eyes and moan at the mention of who’s sweeter now, you’re likely to be insane and out of the realm of the impartial. It’s okay, however, that the chubby little creature that looks like a biscuit is kind of cute, and it’s impressive that a fan went out of his way to create something that can honestly compete with Baby Yoda since the little guy against a few who’s fought more iconic movie creatures since he arrived, Baby Groot is one of them.

After all the last time we saw a baby, Hutt was back when the Clone Wars animated film came out. Anakin and Ahsoka had to save Rotta, the son of Jabba the Hutt, and a CGI character who was nowhere near as cute as this, but could possibly be done if he ever became a live action figure. Some might even compare this little guy to Dinosaurs’ Baby Sinclair because he has a puffy expression on his face and actually says, “Not the mom!” As far as we know from this pose. All in all, however, there is a lot to know about Hutts, as they make up a significant part of the underworld scene in Star Wars. They are the kind of creatures that appear to be bred for crime and violence because, despite their snail-like appearance, a large number of them are far more dangerous than they appear, since they can move their mass much faster than you think. Much of it, unfortunately, comes from the Legends canon and may not be added when the Hutts reappear in the Star Wars films, but it would be wiser to simply force them to believe that they are large, intelligent, and resilient snails. If that were the case, all it would take to bring them down would be an ambitious fighter who knows exactly where their vulnerabilities are.

It’s actually more comforting to think of Hutts as deceptively dangerous, since the amount they accumulate over the course of their lives is just massive considering how much the average Hutt eats and how malicious they can be. Jabba was feared for a reason in his time, and he’s one of the older characters in the Star Wars series when you look at the overall timelines that were created to show which stories occur in galactic history. Jabba was not a young Hutt when he was strangled to death, having seen the course of six centuries before Princess Leia took matters into her own hands when the Jedi returned. Probably no one cried for Jabba since he wasn’t in the business of making friends, but knew how to push people and intimidate them in various ways to get what he wanted. He was one of the most feared people among the Hutts because he had power, influence, and control over a good part, if not all, of Tatooine’s criminal element. Those who traveled through the Hutt Room even had to get their permission from time to time so as not to be shot in the books by Jabba’s people.

All of these things fade away from the cuteness of this little character because it’s obvious that every sentient being has to start somewhere and even a hat can be cute at one point if they look like a small grub with a pleasant disposition. However, it is quite obvious that Jabba and all of his kind have been indoctrinated for life in crime from an early age and do not have a great chance of being “good” individuals who want to be fair to others. After all, the Hutt way is to lie, cheat, steal, and dominate those around you in a way that makes it clear who the boss is. Perhaps it is this realization that makes this character a little less cute, because unlike Baby Yoda, we know how Jabba develops.

