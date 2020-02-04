Advertisement

Tue, 2020-02-04 16:16

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Nadia Lutfi died on Tuesday at the age of 83.

Egyptian media reported that the actress was admitted to the intensive care unit at Maadi Hospital in Cairo earlier this week.

Advertisement

Lutfi’s birth name was Paula Mohamed Mostafa Shafiq. (YouTube)

Lutfi was born Paula Mohamed Mostafa Shafiq, the son of an Egyptian father and a Polish mother. Her stage name was inspired by the name of a character that the late actress Faten Hamama played in the film “La Anam” in 1957.

She was famous for her roles in “Al-Nadara Al-Sawdaa”, “Al-Khataya” and “Aby Fouq Al-Shajara”. (YouTube)

Lutfi made her film debut in 1958 at the age of 24. In the film “Sultan” she played alongside the well-known late actors Fareed Shawqi and Roshdi Abaza.

She was best known for her roles in “Al-Nadara Al-Sawdaa”, “Al-Khataya” and “Aby Fouq Al-Shajara”.

Main category: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: Nadia Lutfi. (TagsToTranslate)

Advertisement