IMPERIAL BEACH, California – A family in Imperial Beach mourns the death of an army veteran who was killed in a weekend crash on the Interstate 5 freeway.

Love to say David Ramirez was hit by a wrong-way driver. The Ramirez family held his military ceremony and funeral on Thursday evening in the Church of Christ. The mood was sad when the family grieved the 23-year-old, whom they call heroes.

With military honors and the Patriot Guard Riders by their side, the family finally said goodbye.

“My heart just fell and I honestly don’t know how to describe it, but I still can’t believe it to this day,” said Brother Sergio Ramirez.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol, a driver who drove north on southern lanes I-5 bumped into David’s Ford Focus. Both drivers died.

“I feel sad,” said sister-in-law Savanah Evans. I feel hurt. And now we have lost a brother. We have lost a piece of ourselves. “

David served in the U.S. Army for four years and had been posted to Germany. His family remembers him as a hard working man with a memorable smile.

“The smile he remembers,” says Ramirez. “The little laugh. Oh, it’s unforgettable. Everybody knows. “

David leaves behind his parents, brother, wife and four month old daughter.

“He left a baby who has no idea what happened,” said Evans. “But we will make sure that we remind her every day of what a great father her father was.”

According to the CHP, the other driver had not turned on the headlights.

