The extradition of Huawei director Meng Wanzhou starts in Canada

The extradition session for a Huawei director detained at Washington’s request began in Canada on Monday.

Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese company, is being sought by the US for fraud charges that she has misled banks about the company’s business transactions in Iran.

Ms. Meng, who is free on bail and lives in one of the two Vancouver houses she owns, sat next to her lawyers in a black dress with white dots in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Meng Wanzhou has been on bail and lives in one of her homes in Vancouver (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press / AP)

She waved goodbye to reporters when she arrived at the court. The 47-year-old was arrested at Vancouver Airport on December 1, 2018, with Canada three months later deciding there was sufficient evidence to bring the case to court.

Beijing has accused Washington of engaging in a politically motivated attempt to hurt the company, with the case in the context of ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

The arrest of Meng caused a diplomatic furore and has seriously strained Canadian relations with China.

Huawei’s statement regarding Meng Wanzhou (video) pic.twitter.com/JtO88uTXYD

– Huawei Canada (@Huawei_Canada) January 20, 2020

China has detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor on December 10, 2018 in an apparent attempt to press Canada to release Mrs. Meng.

The men have been accused of espionage and remain imprisoned.

A Chinese court also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden new trial, destroying a previously pronounced 15-year prison sentence. Meng is the financial director of Huawei (AP Photo / Andy Wong, File)

The allegations of fraud were a “facade” and the charges are really about Washington trying to impose sanctions against Iran, said Ms. Meng’s lawyer, Richard Peck, in court on Monday. “Would we be here without US sanctions legislation? My answer is no,” said Mr. Peck.

The first session of the extradition session runs until Friday and the total process is expected to be completed in October.

The judge may recommend extradition, but the Canadian Justice Minister must decide whether Mrs. Meng is sent to the US.

A second hearing on whether Canada Border Service Agency was followed during its arrest is scheduled for June.

