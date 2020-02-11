When Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, there were a number of tributes to him and the eight other victims who died in the crash, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. And since Bryant is a legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, videos of him in action keep popping up. One of the latest videos was released when Bryant beat Phoenix Suns in the 2006 playoffs. But it wasn’t so much the attitude that caught the eye, but LeBron James’s reaction to Bryant that caught everyone’s attention.

James knew that Bryant would hit the shot because he had the ball in his hands and there were only seconds left. Despite two people on him, Bryant took the shot with ease.

“You don’t let him get the ball. I don’t care,” James said in the video.

It was a sad victory for the Lakers as they were number 7 and the Suns ended the Western Conference regular season # 2. However, the Suns won the series 4-3 after winning the next three games.

In the 2005-2006 season, Bryant played 80 games in the regular season and averaged 35 points per competition. He was appointed to the All-NBA First Team and the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

When the Lakers had their first game since the helicopter crash, a special ceremony was held for Bryant and the eight victims of the helicopter crash. James spoke to the fans at the Staples Center and he talked about how much Bryant meant to him.

“I consider this a celebration tonight,” said James. “This is a celebration of the 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, collapsed body … the determination to be as big as possible. Tonight we celebrate the child who came here at 18 I am with Retired for 38 years and was probably the best father we’ve seen in the past three years.

“Kobe is a brother to me,” James continued. “From the time I was in high school when I watched him from afar, I got into this league at 18 and watched him up close, all the struggles we had during my career was one thing we did always shared the determination to just want to win, just want to be great. The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue his legacy with my teammates. “