HOUSTON (AP) – Due to the lack of zoning restrictions in Houston, many residents have neighbors they don’t want: petrochemical plants and companies that handle hazardous materials.

This uneasiness reappeared last month when a massive explosion destroyed a metal processing and manufacturing company in the northwestern part of the city, killing two workers, damaging hundreds of nearby buildings and houses, and terrifying their residents.

Quan Nguyen, a 49-year-old sanitary, heating and air conditioning technician whose home is only a few hundred meters from Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, said the January 24th explosion knocked him out of bed and toppled his wife on her head while she drank some water. Some of their blankets collapsed and the explosion smashed the windows in their sleeping son’s bedroom, but luckily none of them were seriously injured.

“I think it needs to be separated, businesses from residential areas. If they do chemical deals here, they will likely need to be serviced more often, more inspections for them, “said Nguyen, expressing growing sentiment in a city and region that has suffered six major industrial accidents in the past year, killing three people and injuring dozens and forced temporary evacuations and school closings.

While the accidents have fueled the zoning debate, the country’s fourth largest city is unlikely to be subject to major development constraints. Instead, city guides have started to discuss other measures, including requiring such companies to undergo more frequent inspections and disclose more information about the types of hazardous substances they deal with.

“We simply cannot have these incidents without looking for ways to mitigate future risk,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said recently.

However, even modest new local regulations could be pushed back from above in a state that aggressively pretends to be open to business.

It is unclear why Houston never zoned it, making it the largest U.S. city without it. It is not for lack of attempts, since there have been five attempts to do so in the self-proclaimed energy capital of the world since 1929, most recently in 1993 when voters refused to accept zoning.

Lars Lerup, a retired architecture professor from Rice University who studied Houston, suggested that the lack of zones could have been a reflection of the independent spirit of the state and the independence and drive of many in the oil industry. The lack of zones has created a city with a “unique” urban environment, he said.

Although Houston has refused zoning over the years, there are various land use rules and other types of restrictions that are “quasi-zoning,” said Matthew Festa, a professor of property and land use at the South Texas College of Law in Houston. For example, there are rules that regulate construction around the city’s airports, restrict where sexually-oriented businesses can open, and set minimum lot sizes that help limit density.

Proponents of No Zoning say that it has contributed to Houston’s development and economic growth. However, others, including community groups and researchers, say that poorer neighborhoods, where more racial minorities live, are disproportionately affected by the lack of zones.

Guadalupe Ortiz in the southeastern part of Houston from Manchester has lived against a refinery for more than 32 years. The 68-year-old widow, who lives on her monthly social security check, said her dream of moving was prohibitive.

“I want to sell. But people will continue to live here. Where will you go? We are poor,” said Ortiz. When she was sitting in a park next to the refinery and walking every day, white smoke rose from the extensive facility that entered emits constant mechanical hums that Ortiz says keep them awake at night.

The explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing seemed to be a turning point for many.

“It only raises questions about how safe we ​​are in our neighborhood,” said Houston City Council member Karla Cisneros at a recent committee meeting to discuss new regulations for companies that deal with hazardous substances.

It is unclear what significant changes could be made, as attempts could be challenged in court or by civil servants who have shown an aversion to regulations. In November, when the Environmental Protection Agency canceled safety measures for chemical factories that took place after an explosion of fertilizer plants in the city of West, Texas, in which 15 people were killed, the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, praised the Decision and said this would “increase the security of Texans … and bring the regulatory process back to common sense. ”

Festa, the law professor, said he didn’t think adopting formal zoning rules was the answer because Houston was “fairly well built” and it would be economically and politically impossible to reconfigure neighborhoods.

Nguyen, whose house was damaged in the explosion last month, said that although he wants more protection for people like him, he doesn’t want to drive out industry or jobs.

Houston Fire Department chief Samuel Peña, meanwhile, said he was confident that the city could make changes that would improve security, adding that it was necessary to “sit down and have a conversation as far as we can.” Community want to better protect our citizens. “