To understand how we got to the memoji present, it’s worth going back to the emoticon past.

In 1982, Carnegie Mellon University’s computer science professor, Scott Fahlman, was the first to use the 🙂 and 🙁 in a post on the university’s online bulletin board. Over the decade, these smileys filled with punctuation marks developed into Kaomoji (Japanese for “facial character” By using the wider range of characters in the katakana syllable, a broader range of expressions was made possible, which means: S (“confusion” in the emoticon) could be (＠ _ ＠) or (᷄ ᷄ ‸ ‸ ᷅) in Kaomoji.

Probably one of the most persistent Kaomojis is the shrug. Yes, that ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯.

Affectionately known as Shruggie, it carries gestural qualities in harmony with other confused looking Kaomojis. I’ve used the raised arms, flat hands, and smug smile in text messages, tweets, and updates to tell friends and followers that “I don’t know,” “I’ve given up,” and even “I’m flawless.”

“Could it be a” What the hell? “And” How, duh! “To be, adds Marcel Danesi when I ask what he thinks it means.

The professor of semiotics and linguistic anthropology at the University of Toronto believes that the weird smile gives it a distinctive nonchalance. “That smile reminds me of the cat’s smile. It’s a crooked, knowing smile that says,” Yeah, you can’t fool me. “It’s really a fascinating emoji.”

Danesi, author of the 2016 book The Semiotics of Emoji: The Rise of Visual Language in the Age of the Internet, believes that the ambiguity of emojis gives the written exchange the much needed nuance. “It eliminates fear of face-to-face conflict,” he says. “It mediates.”

In the 1990s, emoticons and kaomoji flourished in Japan thanks to the pager boom, which was mainly driven by teenage girls. With the shift of online message exchange to mobile devices, entering complex pictograms on keyboards became time-consuming. What if a click could express an emotion?

Enter the emoji. The Japanese designer Shigetaka Kurita invented it in 1999 for the mobile phone company NTT DOCOMO. The first 176 emoji were designed in a 12 x 12 pixel grid for mobile phones and pagers. Fast forward to 2016: This set now belongs to the Museum of Modern Art and is a global phenomenon since Apple installed the emoji keyboard on its operating system five years ago.

As of the latest version of Emoji 13.0, the Unicode standard contains 3,304 emojis. The latest series included the transgender flag and a man in a wedding veil, as well as the much-discussed Italian gesture with fingers trapped. In addition to the racist different skin tones, this shows how emoji are more like memoji – personalized emojis.

For Danesi, this transition speaks for the epigenetic quality of the language. When comparing Shakespeare’s Old English with today’s fragmented text language, the language was compressed.

“We try to do more with less. Visual languages ​​edit meanings directly via the symbol, ”he explains. “When we read the text in alphabetical order, we really think it will be spoken and transcribed on paper. When we look at visual forms like emoji, don’t think about what it sounds like or what words are likely to be there. You put it itself as a sense, a sense, an emotion, a feeling.

“With the shrug emoji, it’s a mood, an attitude, a satirical comment.”

The shruggie was a non-binding signal of irony, indifference, or the ability to surf the Internet effortlessly. In today’s crowded media climate, growing suspicion of the power and influence of great technology has penetrated the shruggie with a bitter, rueful tone. To better understand this evolving icon, we spoke to a designer, lexicographer, and a transmedia artist who is fluent in emoji.

An abstract shrug

Mia Cinelli is impressed by the way memory and longing influence the here and now.

The Lexington-based multidisciplinary artist and designer and assistant professor at the University of Kentucky, best known for her typographic work, was first tapped by Fayette’s 19th-century Upper Michigan ghost town. It was awarded the Graphis Silver Award for type design in 2018 and led to a discursive design problem that dealt with the nuts and bolts of lettering, especially with the permanent and less permanent properties of special characters and glyphs.

Her latest writing project is Speculative Characters, in which she devises new forms of punctuation for the emoji era. It is part of the juried Future Retrospectives exhibition in the Artport Gallery of the Harbourfront Center (see list).

For Cinelli, the project was inspired by the inability of our existing letters to convey facial expressions, hand gestures and metaphor. “Emojis and GIFs can set the stage for immediate friendliness,” said the typographer on the phone during a short stay at Chicago’s O’Hare airport. She was on her way to Toronto for a DesignTO interview. “But when I write a letter of recommendation for someone, I would like to be able to use that kind of thing without putting a big old smiley face on it.”

The project elegantly translates visual expressions such as anger (an elongated horizontal x character), schnark characters (a pair of double whites that literally look like air quotes) and shrugging their shoulders. When capturing the latter, Cinelli attempted to render a font that understood its meanings “To hell if I know” and “collective insecurity”.

“If you could see me now, I’ll shrug in the middle of the airport,” she says with a giggle. “Part of it was looking at emojis, pictures of people shrugging their shoulders and thinking about how big the shape has to be to write it and how it looks gestural without looking anthropomorphic.” Cinelli struggled to develop a glyph that contained both the shruggie and the different cross-platform shrug emojis, not to mention the lines, symmetry, and other tiny details. “I knew it was right when it looked right.”

The series, which can also be seen in the Seymour Art Gallery in North Vancouver, presents how communication could develop. Cinelli builds a potential future in which complex verbal and non-verbal expressions become visible.

The dissatisfied shruggie

Oakland-based lexicographer and self-described emoji expert Jane Solomon views emojis through the lens of a lexicographer who writes, compiles, or edits dictionaries.

As a member of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee, which is responsible for selecting the emoji symbols, she has written extensively about emoji linguistics and even looked at the details of the proximity of facial emojis to weapon emojis.

She criticizes the way in which the Shruggie Kaomoji in its emoji form introduced by Unicode in 2016 was not successfully interpreted. This followed the reappearance of the emoticon, which expressed the Zen-like acceptance of the “experience of being online”. As Kyle Chayka of The Awl wrote in 2014. At that time Solomon was the lexicographer at Dictionary.com and came to the conclusion that the “specific expression” of the shrug emojis was lost across platforms.

“Personally, I never use the shrug emoji because I think making an emoji has lost its universality that the Kaomoji version has,” she says.

Solomon guides me through the various cross-platform designs in the emojipedia entry for the shrug emoji. In fact, the details vary: hands are raised higher, there is a little smile, a bigger smile and even frowns (see the Facebook version). “They all have slightly different meanings and I think something is lost there.”

For Solomon – who quickly points out that the shrug emoji was approved before joining the Unicode subcommittee – there is a lack of complacency, sarcasm, and amusement in anthropomorphic versions of emoji.

Solomon, who is now a freelancer on various emoji projects and published the children’s book “The Dictionary of Difficult Words” last year, also maintains Emoji Influencer, an Instagram art project that satirizes the culture of influencers. The report is about an Insta influencer who focuses on developing his brand and leading his best “moji” life, be it through makeup tutorials or as a “creative”. She has come to see how the use of shrugs by Kaomoji offers a chance for any publicly available online person who tries to keep up with the constant self-portrayal on the border with Braggadocio.

“When you end a social media post with a smug shrug – and it’s actually used smugly – it gets an opinion, but who should I say?” What do I know? “Sarcastic,” she explains. “In this way, you can throw away everything that you consider random and not valuable. If you throw out a lot of hot takes, this is a protective layer: ‘I’m actually joking, can’t you say that? ‘

“It also means that you never have to be serious, which may be a way out of this time of satiety of terrible news.”

Shrug Pocalypse

Carla Gannis’ research into digital semiotics is really high and low, as she shuffles historical art references like the diligent imitation of 16th-century Mannerist paintings with fruit and vegetable emojis.

“Perhaps part of it is in my own awareness of class stratification,” she says, and sees her work as part of a tradition by 1960s artists like Andy Warhol or even 13th-century painter Giotto, both of whom are “the vernacular of their” express day to use in their art practice. “

The Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist first experimented with emojis in 2013 via her monumental digital collage, The Garden Of Emoji Delights. By replacing religious iconography with a digital symbology, Hieronymus Bosch’s interpretation of the complicated oil triptych became a means to be considered, as curator Sabin Bors wrote in the 2014 essay on Gannis’s solo exhibition at the Kasia Kay Art Projects in Chicago, in which her work shows both resistance and embrace “The relationship between expression and consumer culture.”

Since then, Gannis has continued to re-contextualize historical art using colloquial smartphone. Inspired by the fruit, vegetable and fish portraits by the Italian painter Giuseppe Arcimboldo from the 16th century, Gannis recently worked on a series of emoji-shaped female avatars for upcoming solo exhibitions at San Francisco’s Telematic and New York’s On Canal program. There is the fictional AI assistant Lady Ava Interface, a criticism of Alexa and Siri, whose white cloud hair is decorated with unicorns, panda bears and biscuit skin. Her homage to technology visionary Ada Lovelace encompasses cultural symbols of the Internet and was the subject of a 2018 Whitney Museum commission that visitors to the website encountered at sunrise and sunset.

“(I) look at the tropics, the routines and habits we shape today and find a way to address them, but in a playful, sometimes nonsensical way.”

Surprisingly, despite being an industry professor at New York University’s Integrated Digital Media program, Gannis has not dealt with the shrug emoji in her work. But she sees the shrug emoji as useful for our networked exchange.

“Everything is all TL; DR, and emoji is the way to make an immediate impression,” she says. “People often see the emoji in front of the text – especially the shrug emoji. It’s so easy to take things out of context, especially when they’re abbreviated. “

When she thinks about how emojis have developed since working with them in her art six years ago, she brings up the last slab of the Garden Of Emoji Delight. In the “Hell” animation, an ecological disaster freezes the flames of the city skyline, while sick emoji faces hold needles and half-drunk bottles.

“I wonder if 2020 (the shrug) is sick,” she says. “We all feel gravity in a way that I think we felt in the early days of networking.

“I like the idea of ​​the Shruggie emojis: ‘What is more true? I don’t know, ”she says, alluding to how the pressing concerns like climate change, increasing populism and the politics of powerful weapons have affected their importance. “It is scary for me. Especially with AI and deepfakes we are in this scenario from 1984. The story is rewritten and we are not even able to understand it. “

@reeraw