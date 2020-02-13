Bring Marvel and heroes like The Eternals and Shang-Chi will not appear immediately. That’s because they fade compared to the popularity of other Marvel heroes like Iron Man and Spider-Man. Heroes like them have been Marvel’s main characters and have been since the beginning of Marvel Comics. The massive success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has enormously increased the popularity of these characters. Even Spider-Man had a variety of appearances in films and TV shows, which made him one of Marvel’s top heroes even before the MCU. Iron Man himself was a relatively unknown hero for non-comic fans, but the debut of his film in 2008 catapulted him into Marvel’s top heroic seat. This is the power of the MCU and what it did for comics: characters became popular with people who don’t read comics. That is an achievement.

Speaking of MCU: Two new films are on the program for the near future. One will be released later this year and focuses on a Marvel superhero team that can cause some heads to be scratched. Why this? Well, because they are known as the Eternal. The Eternal? Who are you? They are a breed of almost immortal humanoids genetically modified by The Celestials. They are very strong and immensely powerful, maybe even stronger than The Avengers. I say they are almost immortal because they can be killed, but they live long. Some of them lived on Earth for thousands of years even in the early days of humanity. Among these powerful beings are Ikaris, Sersi, Kingo and Makkari.

Why aren’t The Eternals as popular as The Avengers? They weren’t that long to get started and debuted in July 1976. Their comics have expanded over the years, but they have had little to no interaction with The Avengers. More team ups with them and other large teams would increase their popularity, but they are a unique team in themselves. They are noble as heroes, but prefer to stick to the shadows. Unlike The Avengers, their existence is a complete secret and they try to keep it that way. Their biggest enemies are The Deviants, another genetically improved breed that lacks the eternals’ morale. Their enmity escalated into the modern age for centuries.

This will be the backbone of the story in The Eternals. Two secret humanoid alien races on planet Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame. As funny as it sounds, the film still suffers from one crucial detail: the eternal are really not too popular. Compare it to The Avengers or even The X-Men or Fantastic Four, it’s not a competition. Even before the MCU, The Fox-made films X-Men and Fantastic Four made money because people knew who they were. This was supported by the excessive treatment by the comics themselves and numerous television shows. These teams had this advantage and the Eternals are far from there. Will this affect the film’s chances of making serious money? No snowball chance.

To put it bluntly, it is a film set in the MCU. The MCU has been killing it for over a decade and they show no signs of stopping. Do you remember what I said about Iron Man and his film? Before his MCU film, the character was nowhere near as popular as Marvel heroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine. These characters had these films and that made them popular names for people who weren’t even comic fanatics. Iron Man was a strange choice for a franchise starter, but positive word of mouth made the film a monumental success. The following films with other characters like Thor and Captain America led to the most successful long-term franchise companies of all time. Marvel’s ambition was astronomical, but they did it.

This situation at The Eternals is no different. The only real difference is that Iron Man was their first film, while The Eternals will be their twenty-fifth. Guardians of The Galaxy and Ant-Man were among the films in between. The guardians of the galaxy were in the same boat as the eternal. They weren’t on the same level as The Avengers or The X-Men, but their film received great reviews and made a lot of money. This is, of course, because the film was actually good, but also because of the universe in which it is located. The meticulous and calculated character formation of the MCU attracted people like moths on a candle. Truck loads of people were on board before The Avengers was released, and it went smoothly from there.

This dynamic attracted people so much that a relatively unknown superhero team became a household name. And let’s not forget Ant-Man. Honestly, who else would have thought that their film would do so well? Before the film came out, it sparked nothing but skepticism, but when it was released, everything became a joy. The film was good, but once again this MCU dynamic guaranteed a solid home run. These characters lacked the significant popularity that other heroes had, and the MCU put them in the inevitable spotlight.

It is for this very reason that The Eternals’ lack of popularity will not harm their film. The driving force of the MCU is still kicking it and will continue to move forward. With an outstanding cast and everyone who is freshly pumped after the endgame, The Eternals becomes a household name.

Oh, and yes, I haven’t forgotten Shang-Chi. He is another character who lacks the remarkable popularity in Marvel comics. He’s also not the first Marvel martial artist to have an on-screen adaptation, but that’s irrelevant. His film was about The Ten Rings, a terrorist group that has been lurking in the MCU from the start. He is also the first Asian superhero to hit the big screen. That certainly counts for something because it will appeal to the minority. The hype cannot be stopped with this MCU momentum train.

There is a lot to expect for comic fans in the next few years. The MCU train is on the move.