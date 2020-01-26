The environmentally friendly Cariuma IBI sneaker is finally back in stock

advertisement

You know when to wait, wait for a product to hit the market, and then find out that your size is sold out when you buy it? It’s one of the worst feelings ever, especially if you don’t know when your size will be replenished – or if it will be replenished at all!

Buy from us: These sustainable sneakers are available in the Pantone color of the year

This is exactly what happened to Cariuma lovers recently. When the brand launched its most sustainable sneaker, the IBI, the shoe already had a waiting list of over 5,000 people. Only two weeks after the new style was released, all colors and sizes were sold out, and many wondered if they would ever have a chance to experience their size. Guess we have good news – the IBI is back in stock! (That’s the way it is right now.)

Cariuma see it!

Get the IBI sneaker for just $ 98 from Cariuma!

If you missed your chance at IBI sneakers for the first time or if you love yours so much that you want more, this is your time to shine. Nine colors are available, including the new Pantone collaboration! They are all equipped with a knit upper that is so cozy that you don’t think it’s actually made of climate-neutral bamboo and recycled plastic. This bamboo “regenerates itself and recycles 100% of the water” and is a best friend of mother nature. It is also used for the shoe lining!

This shoe also contains the removable Cariuma insole, a dream made of memory foam, which was made from cork and castor oil. This insole is the key to comfort all day long. A buyer said this shoe was “hard to take off”, so we worried for a second, but they only said that because it was just “too comfortable”.

The IBI is really as perfect as it seems. How do we know Well, Cariuma spent a whole year developing it, going through six top constructions and four general constructions until everything was flawless – from the rubber toe cap to the tear tab on the back of the heel!

As a satisfied reviewer said, they love this IBI sneaker because it “offers quality and comfort without sacrificing appearance.” For us, it is an essential part of everyday life because it goes with everything. It is also a year-round must, as it actually regulates the temperature. That’s cool. (Or warm. You understand.)

With these Cariuma shoes, you can easily reduce your ecological footprint and make each of your steps a very special experience. Thanks to the EVA sugarcane outsole, every step feels physically good too. Cariuma claims it’s 30 to 40% lighter than the brand’s competitor products, but it’s still a big challenge when it comes to cushioning bumps and getting through rough terrain!

Even if these sneakers have just been filled up, the sizes are already beginning to increase again. Talk less, shop more!

