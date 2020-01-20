The Enterprise-D returns in the last trailer of Star Trek: Picard

advertisement

With Star Trek: Picard CBS All Access will premiere this Thursday and has released an expanded final trailer for the highly anticipated series, in which Patrick Stewart revives his icon Star Trek: The Next Generation Role as Jean-Luc Picard and also offers a look at the Enterprise-D; check it out here …

SEE ALSO: Exclusive Interview – Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan about Star Trek: Picard, how the new series addresses the present and much more

Star Trek: Picard The franchise veterans Patrick Stewart (Picard), Brent Spiner (Data), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi) and Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) are managed by Santiago Cabera (Salvation), Michelle Hurd (Blind spot), Alison Pill (The newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes), Isa Briones (customer) and Evan Evagora (Fantasy Island).

