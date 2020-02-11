supplied

David Turton from England will drive a Mazda MX5 on loan at the New Zealand Grand Prix in Manfeild.

The Englishman David Turton had planned a cozy vacation in New Zealand.

But now he’s going to romp around Manfeild in a borrowed Mazda MX5 car at the Grand Prix meeting in New Zealand.

Turton and his wife Jo go on a six-month vacation in a RV in New Zealand. Out of interest, Turton, who is driving an MX5 at home in England, asked whether he would like to come to Manfeild, Feilding this weekend.

Instead, he was invited to the race, and was loaned a Jeff Braid car, boots, and a Richard Bosselman racing suit, and a helmet from Mike Dunn, who also agreed to help his pit crew.

Turton did not bring racing equipment on vacation and even had to obtain a license to race in New Zealand.

“We will be attending a Grand Prix meeting here,” he said.

Turton said he didn’t think it would happen in another country because the New Zealanders were so friendly.

He hoped to make the podium on his unscheduled international racing debut.

Mechanical engineer Turton used to work for the Mercedes Formula 1 team and designed parts.

“I’m 28 years old now. When I was 14 I started driving go-karts until I went to university. When you drive go-karts, you always want to drive a real car.”

“I only started driving a current MX5 last year.”

He upgraded his former wedding car and is now driving it.

Turton said that Ms. Jo enjoyed the race and helped the pit crew so she didn’t mind if he went on vacation.

The couple traveled across the country and attended the Leadfoot Festival in Coromandel last weekend.

Turton usually tries to find a go-kart track during the holidays.

He is originally from Northampton in the Midlands near Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix.

He encouraged people to join their local auto club and said if he could race at a Grand Prix meeting, everyone could participate.