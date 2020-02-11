“Kashrut is friendship,” explains another absurd document by the Israeli armed forces. This time they are instructions for kashrut of the kitchens on rocket ships. There are no kitchen staff on these ships, and the seafarers themselves are those who are supposed to deal with bizarre requirements, such as “separating the challah” when preparing dough from a quantity of 1,660 grams of flour or more, or a ban To bake yellow cheese pizza. It turns out that this is part of their combat training.

However, Kashrut is the last thing that could be called “friendship”. On the contrary, it is a means of separation, the aim of which has been to make friendship between Jews and non-Jews more difficult over the years. In the State of Israel, Kashrut took on a role that it had not played in the past: imposing on the other, the secular Jew and the Gentile. There is nothing like the army that serves as a laboratory for these constraints.

In the past, the army had a tolerable status quo regarding Kashrut: the kitchen, dining room, and shekem (canteen) were kosher, and the IDF was not interested in what was happening outside of them. That was the spirit of the general staff’s orders, with one exception: a bizarre ban on bringing food to military bases during the Passover holidays. It used to be that way.

Last year, especially in recent months, has seen dramatic changes in the implementation of Kashrut in the IDF. This change is almost certainly related to the departure of former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot and former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, and is mainly due to Naftali Bennett’s entry into the Ministry of Defense and the spirit of theocracy that he brings with his “accomplishments” the field of schooling.

The military rabbinate’s imagination of increasing its authority and controlling all soldiers everywhere has, in recent years, caused it to get its hands on all the food that can be found outside the army’s traditional Kashrut areas. The commander’s current spirit allows rabbis to reinforce this foreclosure. The military rabbinate has now targeted the personal refrigerators and homemade groceries that soldiers bring to the bases.

In the past year, the number of complaints to soldiers to the Secular Forum has increased, who were not allowed to bring groceries from home to the base to store meat items (even if they are kosher) in the refrigerators from which they were made were brought home to their army room to grill cheese sandwiches in the unit’s toaster and so on.

The most annoying paragraph in the IDF document requires a non-Jewish soldier who wants to cook something to ask a Jewish soldier to light the stove or stove for him.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Woe to anyone who violates these angry prohibitions. A soldier who ate a homemade pork sandwich in the field was sent to prison. A soldier who kept a pack of (kosher) hamburgers in the fridge was locked up in the base for 28 days. Commanders who allowed their soldiers to eat their own non-kosher food were fired from their posts. The IDF-Kashrut terror has long crossed the sensible line between the kitchen and military food and is chasing secular soldiers wherever they want to eat.

It is important to remember that Kashrut is not only the most effective tool for religious coercion, but also racism. Again, the most offensive paragraph in the document for the seamen on the rocket ships is the one that declares that a non-Jewish soldier – for example, an immigrant from the former Soviet Union who is not recognized as a Jew by the Halacha (Jewish Religious Law) or a Druze soldier – If you want to cook something for yourself, you have to ask a Jewish soldier to light the stove or stove for him.

The reason for this is that the Kashrut laws require adherence to “Jewish cuisine” and refraining from “non-Jewish cuisine”. For similar reasons, a non-Jew – and even an Ethiopian Israeli, whose Judaism is contested according to Halakha, or an ordinary secular Jew – must not be involved in the production of kosher wine. Just think of how you would react if a Jew in the German army were prohibited from lighting a stove or an oven.

We can argue about the role of the Kashrut laws in Jewish history during the years of exile – to what extent they have contributed to the preservation of the Jews on the one hand and to the preservation of the hostility to the Jews on the other. But the decision to continue strict adherence to Kashrut in the completely different circumstances of the State of Israel makes it an instrument for segregation, coercion, and racism.

There is nothing more absurd than the current assumption by many religious Zionist Jews that they are the standard bearers of the nation while compulsively abiding by the Kashrut laws that separate them from the rest of the population. How can someone who doesn’t want to eat with their fellow citizens speak about citizenship? It is troubling to think that the trends we are seeing in the army are the religious solution to this tension: the creation of a new religious nation by forcing Kashrut on those who are not interested. In this case, Kashrut is not only not friendship, but also coercion and racism as well as a real danger to the secular public.

“The Shabbat is the greatest gift of Judaism to the world.” Of course that is nonsense. All Judaism did was to bring the idea of ​​a day off from the nations of the ancient Middle East to Christianity, which spread it around the world. The contribution of Judaism, if any, was to turn this positive value into a collection of strange obligations and prohibitions that nullify the positive aspect of a day off, along with a number of absurd inventions designed to circumvent these prohibitions (Sabbath clocks, Sabbath elevators, etc .).).

In the case of Kashrut, there is not even the basic positive value that would justify this expensive madness. It is time that we could say out loud: The issue of Kashrut in Israel has long since changed from the need for a minority, which the majority is willing to respect in the name of liberalism, to a religious means of compulsion and racist values ​​that are ours Way of life and undermine our values. It is time to say that we are not ready to respect a system that is not only crazy and expensive, but also fissile, compulsive, and racist.

The author is the chairman of the Secular Forum and author of The Road to Secularism (in Hebrew).