The endgame team celebrates winning the Golden Tomato Awards by eating fresh tomatoes

Avengers: Endgame received a golden tomato for the Best Wide Release Movie 2019. In honor of the award, Russo Brothers and Tom Holland made a video eating some tomatoes. The Russians and Dutch have worked hard over the years, along with an army of other cast and crew members, to get Infinity War and the next episode on the screen, which is paying off tremendously. Avengers: Endgame is now the movie with the highest earnings ever.

, @ Russo_Brothers and @ TomHolland1996 know what’s fresh!

Congratulations on your #GoldenTomato wins for Avengers: Endgame! https://t.co/Es4qNAvWwOpic.twitter.com/KkOQScmp6o

– Rotten tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 22, 2020

The video in which the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland eat the tomatoes is from Cherry’s set, on which they all just finished the main photography. The footage is a bit cumbersome, which is clearly deliberate as we see the three men biting tomatoes as if they were apples. From there we are invited to the Tony Stark and Peter Parker reunion Avengers: Endgameand reminded Marvel Cinematic Universe fans of the chemistry between Holland and Robert Downey Jr.

While Avengers: Endgame was able to win some Golden Tomato Awards, the MCU film was not very lucky elsewhere. In addition to the Best Wide Release Award, the film was also awarded the Best Comic Book / Graphic Novel Movie. The best action film and the best visual effects were awarded at the Critics’ Choice Awards, while the Academy Awards were nominated for the best visual effects. Marvel Studios swung around the fences for Oscar nominations, but only landed with the usual best visual effects, though that’s still a pretty big honor for the giant film.

As for Tom Holland, he’s preparing to return to the shape of Peter Parker for Spider-Man 3. Now that he’s done with Cherry, he will most likely have to start training for the role right away, as he had to lose some weight in his last role with the Russo Brothers to play a veteran with PTSD and an opiate addiction. Not much is clear about the upcoming Spider-Man film, except for the fact that Parker will most likely be in hiding and fleeing after Mysterio inflated his cover and accused him of murder. As far as we know, Mysterio is still dead, but that could change.

Like Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal also had great chemistry on screen with Tom Holland and MCU fans would love to see Mysterio come back. His death could just have been another elaborate joke from the villain that would have fit perfectly. Will the studio bring him back, however, or choose a completely new villain this time? We’ll have to wait and see when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters next year. While we wait to find out, you can see Russo Brothers and Tom Holland celebrate their Golden Tomato Awards below thanks to Rotten Tomatoes’ Twitter account.

