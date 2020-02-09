An employee whose residence visa has been revoked or has expired must leave the UAE.



An employee withdraws from his or her employment relationship and then receives a residence visa waiver form stating that his employer must leave the country or change the status of his visa within a certain period of time. If the said employee does not leave the UAE or does not change his visa status and stays in the UAE, does his sponsor (employer) have the right to file a flight report against him?

To begin with, it should be noted that the provisions on immigration and residence for foreign nationals residing in the United Arab Emirates are set out in Federal Law No. (6) for 1973 on Immigration and Residence as amended by Law No. (7). from 1985, Act No. (13) from 1996 and Federal Ordinance Act No. (17) from 2017 (the ‘Federal Residence Act’).

It is also believed that the employer (the sponsor) and the employee are subject to the provisions of 1989 Ministerial Resolution No. (52) on the rules and procedures to be adopted in the work permit sections relating to the hiring of foreign workers for foreign workers employment in the UAE (“Ministerial Resolution No. 52 of 1989”) and Ministerial Resolution No. 721 of 2006 on flight reporting procedures (“Ministerial Resolution No. 721 of 2006”).

When making your request, note that an employee whose residence visa has been revoked or has expired must leave the UAE. This is in line with Article 19 of the Federal Residence Act, which states:

“Foreigners who have received a residence permit are subject to the provisions of Article (11). They have to leave the country after the revocation of their residence permit or after the expiry of their validity.”

It may also be noted that an employer is obliged to repatriate an employee from whom the employee was hired at the end of the employee’s employment contract. This is in line with Article 6 (d) of Ministerial Resolution No. 52 of 1989, which states:

“An undertaking by the employer that he will send the hired employee back to the country where he was hired after the end of this activity, and that he will cancel his sponsorship and return the employee card provided.”

In the event that the employee’s employment contract is terminated, the employer is therefore obliged to ensure that the terminated employee is returned to his home country. However, if the worker refuses to be returned to their home country by flight and the employer does not file a lawsuit against the worker for flight, the employer may be punished if the worker remains in excessive residence in the United Arab Emirates despite termination of his employment contract and the cancellation of his residence visa. This is in line with Article 34 paragraph 1 of the Federal Residence Act, which states:

“Anyone who has used or housed a foreigner in violation of the provisions of this law will be fined Dh 50,000. The sentence is a prison sentence and a fine of Dh 50,000 if they return to the same deed.”

Therefore, in accordance with the above provisions, the employer is obliged to notify a resigning employee by filing a complaint against the employee. In addition, filing the complaint may result in an escape report being issued against the employee. This is in line with Article 1 of Ministerial Resolution No. 721 of 2006, which states:

“An escape report is prepared for the worker who has been out of work for more than seven consecutive days if the employer has undertaken not to know his whereabouts or to have a legitimate reason for his absence under the terms of this Ministerial Resolution.”

It can be noted that an employer has the right to file a flight report against a dismissed worker who refuses to be returned to his home country. The employer can lodge a complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and the Emirate (Mohre). Thereafter, the employer can present the Mohre’s escape report, based on the employee’s instructions, to the Directorate General for Residence and Foreign Affairs in the emirate in which the employee’s residence visa was issued.

An escape report is applied to the case of the worker who has stopped working for more than seven consecutive days if the employer has given assurance that he does not know his whereabouts or has a legitimate reason for his absence

