A special court on Friday that deals with crimes under the Law on Illegal Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) has forwarded all records and materials from the Elgaar Parishad case to the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mumbai.

All of the defendants will be brought before the NIA court in Mumbai on February 28.

Before additional sessions Richter (Special) S.R. Navandar passed the order and the Pune police said they had no objection to the NIA’s plea for the case material to be transmitted.

Earlier, the special prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar, who represented the Pune police, had argued against submitting the case to the NIA court in Mumbai, saying that it was “legally untenable”.

The Pune court’s order comes into effect after the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by Uddhav Thackeray, agreed to forward the case to the NIA despite protesting the centre’s decision.

The Centre’s decision to send the case abruptly to the NIA last month was based on reports that the MVA government was considering setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Pune police investigation to investigate the Elgaar Parishad case.

The SIT had been discussed by Sharad Pawar, head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who had questioned the Pune police investigation and the arrest of major activists and lawyers.

There had been a tug of war between the state and the center over the past few days over the delivery of the Elgaar case material to the NIA team.

While the Pune city police had eagerly followed the Elgaar Parishad case and arrested well-known intellectuals and activists when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Devendra Fadnavis was in power in the state, it seemed reluctant to send the case files to the government NIA handed over the reluctance of Maharashtra Interior Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh to hand over the probe to the central agency.

Mr. Deshmukh had expressed his dissatisfaction with Mr. Thackeray and used his discretionary powers to agree to the transfer of the case.

“I have always claimed that the center did not keep the state government confidential until it suddenly announced that the case would be handed over to the NIA. However, it is the chief minister’s privilege to answer a call in this case (whether to hand it over to the NIA or not), ”Deshmukh said in Mumbai.

