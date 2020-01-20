advertisement

Becomes noble

The Elephant And Castle shopping mall will close in July … But a local protest group has other ideas

Is this finally the end of the stubborn mall?

The Elephant and Castle Shopping Center is slated to close this summer – but a local group has vowed that it will continue to fight to save it.

London SE1 reports that Delancey, the developer who plans to loot the 1960s mall and build houses, facilities, and a new mall on the site, will stop trading in the mall on July 30, 2020. This follows a high court ruling that the redevelopment could go ahead.

Many companies – including Tesco and the Polish restaurant Mamushka! – have already left the Elephant and Castle Shopping Center, whose future has been in the balance for over a decade. While Delancey promises to “work very closely with independent dealers to support relocation plans,” the Up the Elephant community group is skeptical of the developer’s regeneration plans and good intentions. His allegations include that Delancey doesn’t offer as much affordable housing as it should; that only 10% of the retail space in the new mall will be affordable; and that the developer didn’t pay the tax that he should.

There are further concerns that the upheaval will harm the large Colombian and South American populations in the region.

Up the Elephant appeals the High Court ruling and plans a protest against the redevelopment at a Southwark Council meeting on January 28.

The Elephant and Castle Shopping Center celebrates its 55th birthday in March. Europe’s first covered shopping center was painted bright pink in the 1980s to upgrade it. It has been widely criticized for its “ugliness” but has cult status among those who love bingo, bowling and international cuisine.

The Londoner asked Delancey for a comment.

