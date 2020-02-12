<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4722562002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cmark-brnovich%2Cvoting%2Crights-discrimination-and-inequality%2Cdemocrats%2Chatred%2Coverall-negative%2Cvoting%2Cpolitics%2Cdiscrimination%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4722562002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/11/USAT/37eb8895-88ec-4dd1-bbc8-6e2b6889070e-Kindness_Tunnel_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

A voter fills out a ballot. (Photo: Patrick Breen / The Republic)

It is still illegal to send a neighbor’s early ballot to the pollsor the post in Arizona and it could take a long time, even though the 9th US Court of Appeals has found the state ban on so-called ballot harvesting to be a violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Prosecutor General Mark Brnovich has tried to uphold the ban following the court’s ruling last month, and the appeals court upheld his latest decision on Tuesday.

The court gave Brnovich 90 days to appeal to the US Supreme Court. The ban on voting then remains in effect until the country’s highest court decides the case.

The court’s stay remains valid, House Bill 2023, the controversial 2016 law against ballot collecting, as Arizona enters a heated election season. The stay dampens the hopes of the campaigns and their supporters, who aim to increase voter turnout in areas that would otherwise be difficult to achieve.

Proponents of the practice argued that collecting the voters’ early ballots and delivering them to electoral officials is a popular means of reaching voters in remote rural communities with little postal service, or voters who have limited transportation options and are not otherwise available could take part in the elections. let alone the post office.

Critics argued that the practice was susceptible to fraud. However, no voter fraud was recorded in Arizona.

Instead, a majority of the 9th constituency described the law as discriminatory and disproportionate to voters of Latinos, blacks and indigenous people.

The Democratic Party who brought the lawsuit praised the decision as a measure to suppress voters.

Republican Brnovich, however, countered that the ban on voting was a sensible measure to prevent election fraud for the state, and that the state should have the authority to take such measures to secure its elections. He also said that a last-minute law change weeks before the presidential election would only cause confusion in the middle of the campaign season.

It is unclear whether the US Supreme Court would take up the case.

Until then, only a family member, household member, or caregiver can vote for a voter’s early ballot.

