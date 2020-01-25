The eight-year-old boy drowns in a flooded ditch in East Jerusalem - Israel News

advertisement

An eight-year-old boy from East Jerusalem was pronounced dead early Saturday morning after falling into a flooded trench the day before.

Rescue workers found Qusai Abd Abu Ramileh at the bottom of the pit after pumping rainwater that flooded it next to a construction site near the eight-year-old boy’s house.

advertisement

Abu Ramileh’s family reported that he had been missing since 4:00 p.m. The Israeli police said on Friday.

Police officers and hundreds of residents of the Beit Hanina district in East Jerusalem searched for the boy in the area.

Abu Ramileh’s relatives initially said the boy was kidnapped while delivering the police video that he was allegedly seen at the side of an unknown man. Abu Ramileh’s father later said that the boy seen in the picture is not his son. One of Abu Ramileh’s relatives said the family had no internal disputes and was not involved in feuds with other families in the neighborhood.

Abu Ramileh went to the grocery store on Friday afternoon and never came back, his family said. Hundreds of Beit Hanina marched to the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov in northern Jerusalem in search of the boy. According to the Red Crescent, 12 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police forces. Police said dozens of Palestinians threw stones at officials, three of whom were subsequently detained.

advertisement