The Egyptian actress Magda Al-Sabahi dies at the age of 88

advertisement

The capital of Saudi Arabia organized the largest entertainment season to date, with over 100 events taking place in recent months, from international music legends performing live to local theatrical shows. It was a great first year for the Riyadh season, as our selected highlights show.

MUSIC MANIA

advertisement

Riyadh Season saw a multitude of music stars visit the capital. From Arabic superstars with Amr Diab to international artists such as BTS, the American rapper Montana, the Belgian DJ duo Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike. But the main attraction was the three-day electronic festival MDL Beast, which will long be remembered as the biggest party Saudi Arabia has ever held. Local stars, including DJ Dish Dash, had the chance to shine for thousands, while legends such as David Guetta, Steve Aoki (complete with remix of songs from Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu), Tiesto, Martin Garrix and Sebastian Ingrosso brought a soundstorm to Saudi .

STAR SPORTS

On October 31, the first professional wrestling competition for women took place in Saudi Arabia when WWE Crown Jewel took place in Riyadh. Natalya and Lacey Evans faced each other in a competition “according to Heavy.com clearly set up to break through barriers”. “And for that I have to give the utmost props.” Elsewhere on the bill, British boxer Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman, Saudi wrestler Mansoor defeated Cesaro and WWE’s largest tag team “turmoil” match – with nine participating teams – saw The OC appear victoriously.

In November, the South American super-classic football match between Brazil and Argentina was played in Riyadh for the first time, and local fans saw Lionel Messi – perhaps the best player of all time – up close and personal. And the Argentine legend did not disappoint, scored the only goal of the game to brag his team about their rivals.

FAMOUS FANS

Apart from all the talent that can be seen at the countless Riyadh Season events, a whole host of famous names came to visit the country and record some entertainment. American actors Armie Hammer, Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Phillippe all visited the capital of the kingdom, as well as Egyptian-Jordanian actor Bassel Alzaro, Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi, American singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor, and numerous well-known models, including Megan Williams , Stella Maxwell, Neels Visser, Irina Shayk, Romee Strijd, Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow and many more. Certainly, a luxury trip for which you pay everything will rarely upset anyone, but they all seemed to have a good time.

WINTER WONDERLAND

Riyadh had the coolest winter so far thanks to the import (and expansion – according to the organizers it was twice as big) of London’s Winter Wonderland – the famous Christmas attraction in Hyde Park. The huge theme park turned out to be a hit with visitors, thanks to the combination of simple child-friendly shows, including clowns, and more exciting rides and stands. It also included the largest ice rink in the Middle East.

GREAT ANIMALS

The Riyadh Safari brought the African savannah to the heart of the Saudi capital. Visitors were shown elephants, giraffes, antelopes, wolves, parrots and a whole host of other animals in the flesh, surrounded by lively entertainment with animals as a theme, attractions and music.

HISTORY & HERITAGE

Nabd Al-Riyadh was the event to visit if you wanted to taste the more traditional Saudi culture. Every day it showed the cultural heritage of a different region of the kingdom through a mix of advanced technology and old-school artisans. You could see folk dances and traditional music performances, crafts that have been passed on for generations, but also digital displays and laser shows. All based on the historically important fortress Al-Masmak.

STELLAR INTERNSHOWS

There were also some top theater performances during the Riyadh season. The highlight was probably ‘Bazzar’ by Cirque du Soleil, inspired – as the name suggests – by the sights, sounds, colors and interactions of a bazaar. The artists amazed the audience with amazing acrobatics, stilts, dramatic fire breathing and more.

“Thriller Live” brought Michael Jackson’s ever-popular magical music to the capital and was – as expected in a region where Jackson’s popularity remains sky high – a huge hit.

The season ended with a performance of “Leila: The Land of Imagination” – a show in which a young girl dreams of traveling through the kingdom in one night. Elsewhere, the Saudi comedian Nasser Al-Qasabi ‘Al-Theeb fe Al-Gleeb’ turned out to be popular with the public.

GREAT AUTOMOBILES

The Riyadh Motor Show 2019 brought together some of the world’s most notable cars in the Saudi capital, including the electric GFG Style 2030, which was purchased at auction for nearly $ 855,000. From vintage cars and classic muscle cars to the latest supercar models, the motor show was a major attraction for gasoline heads from all over the region and further afield.

. (TagsToTranslate) Jubail

advertisement