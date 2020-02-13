We recently returned from the Winning is Everything conference in Las Vegas. In its 20th year, WiE was a constant opportunity for business leaders to network, learn, grow, and inspire each other. Over the years, some of our topics have evolved and evolved, and some topics remain confusing.

Take diversity and inclusion.

When WiE started, it was dominated by an older white-male contingency. Today the conference is more diverse and women and colored people of all ages and at every level take part and present. However, it is never clearer to me that the progress we are supposed to have made is not at the pace that an advanced industry like ours should boast.

Closing the gap

Over the years, companies have developed better opportunities to develop professional paths for women to climb the proverbial career ladder and create flexible, working, mother-friendly cultures. However, this has still not led to a culture of complete equality. While more than 60 percent of accountants are women, only 24 percent of partners are women. In most companies, these statistics are much lower. On the one hand, you can count the female managing partners in the top 100 companies

Why should we continue to invest in gender equality? On the one hand, investments in women not only promote these skilled workers, they also have a direct impact on the company’s results. A study by Gallup has linked gender-specific diversity in companies with positive business indicators such as profitability, productivity and high employee retention. A McKinsey study found that companies that rank in the top 25 percent in gender diversity are 15 percent more likely to generate financial returns that are above their respective national industry median values. Harvard Business Review concluded that the transition from no woman in management (CEO, board of directors, and other C-suite positions) to a 30 percent share of women is associated with a 1 percentage point increase in net margin – which translates into one The result is an increase in profitability of 15 percent for a typical company.

However, the bottom line is that when you hire employees, you want them to stay with them and excel. This only benefits you and your company. An investment in measurable diversity and inclusion strategies therefore has a real ROI. And if no D&I investments are made, companies lose time, money and a positive culture.

The case for D&I

However, when it comes to people with color, our industry lags behind. While many companies advocate promoting diversity and inclusion, few companies have a formal, actionable strategy to bring about long-term change.

Successful diversity and inclusion means that companies must create a diverse workplace and a culture of inclusion. To be successful as leaders, we have to take care of both.

Those who do it well bring D&I into their companies without apology and take responsibility from above. They model how they care for their communities, customers, and consumers. Employees who look like their mentors, employees and customers are more likely to offer a platform on which they can grow and be successful. If you consider that Caucasian Americans will be a minority by 2040, reflecting the communities in which we do business, it will be very different. Think about how this could look for your company. Our job is already struggling to acquire and retain the talent we need. It’s time to get creative and find great talent that looks and feels different than the status quo.

A decade ago, a study by the late sociologist Cedric Herring confirmed that diversity in the workplace is one of the most important predictors of a company’s sales, customer base and profitability. In his results, he claimed that racial and gender diversity, if available, creates profitability at a significant level: “Increasing diversity by 1 percent can lead to an increase in performance of up to 9 percent.”

A larger investment in people and relationships is critical to developing strong companies in which people live want work. Consider developing alliances with organizations like the National Association of Black Accountants. Contact your local universities that you are hiring and ask about their minority clubs. Look for professional organizations that support cultures and build relationships.

Good for business

Is D&I a line in a suggestion or page of your website or more? Every company has lip service, but very few have changed the actual behavior of the company. Not just to attract and retain different employees, but to promote a culture that welcomes and encourages the inclusion of different backgrounds and experiences in the organization. Most companies believe they do, but their results tell a different story.

At the beginning of this new year, just before another tax season, consider the following: companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 35 percent more likely and companies with gender diversity are 15 percent more likely to generate financial returns above theirs respective national industrial medians. Diversity can increase innovation, productivity, commitment and performance.

The bottom line

An investment in diversity and inclusion pays off! Employees feel more welcome and safer to do their jobs. Customers and communities feel better represented. One study after the other confirms that companies with strong diversity and inclusion do better financially. Are you ready to compete How do you know?