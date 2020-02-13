A pedestrian was hit and killed on the Houston East Freeway late Wednesday, the police said. A pedestrian was hit and killed on the Houston East Freeway late Wednesday, the police said. Photo: Google Maps

The east freeway to the east in Houston is closed by a fatal crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in the east-facing lanes of the East Freeway on Wayside Drive late Wednesday, the police said.

The eastbound lanes were blocked while the police were investigating the crash. The police received the call around 10.20 p.m. and firefighters found the pedestrian dead on arrival, the police said.

No further information was available.

Julian Gill is a digital reporter based in Houston.