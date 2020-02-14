The Russian Vitaez team took second place with a total of 193 points.



Dubai Police A team became the champion of the second edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge on Thursday after scoring the highest total score in five days of different challenges, showing the willingness and fighting ability of 64 teams from 26 nations.

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, crowned the Dubai Police team who scored 198 points to win the $ 70,000 prize. The Russian team Vitaez took second place with a total of 193 points, while the Belarusian team SOBR took third place with 185 points.

All participating teams faced a number of tough obstacles and showed exceptional skills and team spirit. In five days of quick action, shooting skills and reaction to various adventurous situations were tested.

Maj. Gen. Al Marri said that the experience from this year’s challenge will be reflected in the SWAT Challenge next year. He added that the challenge enables all teams to learn from each other and gain different experiences.

