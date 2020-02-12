The DED Instant License is a unique initiative that provides business people with a commercial license within five minutes.



Shortly, bank accounts for instant investors can be opened via the Dubai Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Instant License, an intelligent platform that allows businesspeople to get their business license in one step, Khaleej Times learned.

The DED instant license, a unique initiative that provides business people with a commercial license within five minutes, was awarded the highest honor at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart Government Program Awards 2020 organized by Hamdan Hub at the Lodge in Al on Wednesday Quoz ,

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, presented the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for the 2020 Smart Government Flag to the Dubai Department of Commerce. The DED can keep the flag for a whole year.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Government agencies have embarked on a new journey of excellence and leadership, adopting innovative ideas and creative approaches that enhance their ability to build a better future. On this new journey, the government will continue to improve its business and provide exceptional services . ” that exceeds customer expectations. “

He added: “It is important to support the ideas of young people as they are vital to shaping the future. We are determined to improve their skills so that we can provide better government services. I was very impressed with the ideas of the youth for the Young City Makers Championship. The youth of our country is our greatest wealth and the use of their talent is the key to achieve the best results in every area of ​​life. “

A total of nine government initiatives from eight government departments fought for it at the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart Government Program Award 2020, with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) presenting two ideas.

DED took the flag home after fighting for a public vote with eight other government initiatives. Maj. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, handed the flag over to Sheikh Hamdan, who then awarded it to Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of DED.

During the award ceremony, a jury led by Sheikh Hamdan listened to a presentation by the representatives of the individual projects before deciding on the winner in the afternoon. Senior officials from the Dubai government, including Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, were present for the event.

“No rented office required”

Ammar Yasir, a development manager at DED, commented on the benefits of the instant license app to Khaleej Times: “The commercial license can be purchased for the first year without a lease. The initiative has successfully helped the emirate jump to 25th place.” in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2019 report. We want to be first. “

Yasir said: “The service marks the emirate’s progress in reducing the cost of government services and facilitating the process from six to one step. It also helped achieve a 98 percent customer satisfaction index versus 95 percent, and is considered as reached reached. ” Achieve financial savings of up to Dh 7.6 million in five years. “

He said: “It is a unique service around the world. Investors can issue their business license, the Dubai Chamber Certificate, the founding card of the Ministry of Human Relations and Emirates, as well as the card of the Directorate General for Residence and Foreign Affairs immediately via an electronic portal around the clock with no documents and no visits. It is fully automated and does not require visits to the office or pending approvals. “Users can log in with their unique UAE ID, choose their trade name and economic activity.

In the future, businesspeople can open bank accounts using the Instant License app, he added. “If an investor issues a trading license through the app in the future, he will have the option to open a bank account associated with the trading license. The DED works with five banks and the investor can choose the bank of their choice,” said Yasir. The option is expected to be available in the app in the second quarter of this year.

The nine selected initiatives were submitted by eight government agencies in Dubai:

> Dubai Police e-crime initiative

> Nol Plus initiative by the road and traffic authorities

> Tech Taxi Initiative by the Road and Transport Authority

> Visual communication initiative of the courts of Dubai

> Smart Response (Water) initiative by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

> Mollak initiative of the Dubai Land Department

> Initiative for the licensing of medical professionals by the Dubai Health Authority

> Instant license initiative of the Dubai Department of Economic Development

> Al Munasiq Initiative of the Customs of Dubai

