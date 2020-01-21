The Dubai-based Kerala family murdered in Nepal celebrated marriage, children's birthdays - News

advertisement





A family from Kerala based in Praveen, Krishnan Nair (39), and wife Saranya (34), died with their three children Sreebhadra (9), Aarcha (8) and Abhi Nair (7) in a suspected gas leak incident that lives on eight Tuesday, January 21 in Nepal. Colleagues and family resources close to Praveen Nair and his wife Saranya confirmed to Khaleej Times that the couple had traveled to Nepal to celebrate their children’s birthdays and their 10th wedding anniversary in December.

The news about the death of the family has destroyed their friends and relatives in Dubai. Praveen is from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and has been working for 11 years for a contracting company called Kalandoor Group of Companies in Dubai. His wife has completed her master’s in Ernakulam, Kochi, family members said.

“All his children were born in January. There were only a few days difference between their birthdays,” said Praveen’s employer Kalandoor. “He left on Thursday from Dubai to Ernakulam and took his family to Nepal on Friday. He would go back to work on Saturday,” he added.

“He was a great person and a family member for us. He joined our company as a project manager and today he is an operations manager and the second responsible,” said Kalandoor.

Praveen and his family were five of a total of eight Indian tourists who were killed on Tuesday after falling unconscious because of a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal.

The Indian nationals were flown to HAMS hospital where they were declared dead on arrival, Chief Inspector of Police Sushil Singh Rathaur told the media. Praveen’s friend Ranjith Kumar TB (39) from Kozhikode, his wife Indu Ranjith (34) and their son Vaishnav Ranjith (2) also slept in the same room, according to a press release issued by the District Police Office, Makwanpur. All three died too.

The couple had two children, their son Madhav reportedly slept in another room and his life was spared

State Secretary for Foreign and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan said that efforts are being made to kill the bodies of eight Keraliths choked in a resort in Nepal.

“Praveen and family from Chempazhanthy (Thiruvananthapuram) and Ranjith and family from Kunnamangalam (Kozhikode) died,” Muraleedharan said.

“The Indian embassy in Kathmandu is making efforts to bring the bodies of the deceased back to Kerala. We are in constant contact with the embassy,” he added.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

Dhanusha Gokulan

Dhanusha Gokulan is originally from India and has been working as a journalist for 10 years. She has a great interest in writing about issues that plague the ordinary person, and will never reject a story about human interest. She completed her bachelor’s degree in journalism, economics and English literature at Mangalore University in 2008. In her spare time, she likes to sing / write songs, likes to travel and Audible is her favorite mobile application. Tweet at her @ wordjunkie88

