In their new music video for “Take You Dancin ‘”, the couple Duo The Dryes brings a glass to their favorite place to dance and drink – Nashville’s American Legion Post 82. The clip accompanies bandmates Katelyn and Derek Drye through an appointment with Honky-Tonk- Motifs and gives the video treatment for the couple’s new single a fun-loving touch.

Appropriate to the topics of the perfect two-stage appointment, the music video for “Take You Dancin ‘” will be officially released on Valentine’s Day (February 14th). Press “Play” above for a first look at the full clip, which premieres exclusively for readers of “The Boot”.

“Take You Dancin ‘became a song about how to get to this amazing bar that we love,” explains Katelyn Drye. “The music video captures the exact same mood in the local American Legion where we’re here on Tuesday in Nashville Honky Tonk go. “

“Yes, the video was a blast,” added Derek Dye. “Cory Reynolds did the whole thing with his team in one day, including those close-ups, when he drove alongside that classic 1970’s Mustang that I drove.”

“Take You Dancin ‘” was written by the Dryes together with Parker Welling Nohe and Greg Bates and is the band’s first single in 2020. It captures an energy that they hope to have an exciting year ahead of them ,

“All in all, we’re expecting big things with this tune, but if everything that happens is a sponsor of Texas Roadhouse and American Legion, I’ll celebrate my buns with cinnamon butter and USDA Choice Sirloin at Honky Tonk on Tuesday,” Derek jokes ,

The Dryes dropped their debut EP Vol. 1. 1, in 2018. Fans can keep up with the duo on their official website.

Meet the 2020 artists from The Boot