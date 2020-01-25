The drowning of an 8-year-old boy in East Jerusalem triggers memories of murder - Palestinians

advertisement

Qais Abu Ramila, an 8-year-old resident of the Beit Hanina district in Jerusalem, left his apartment on Friday afternoon and never returned. After hours of searching, he was found dead early Saturday morning on the bottom of a rainwater-filled pit in the neighborhood.

Rescue workers found Abu Ramila after pumping down rainwater that flooded the pit near his home.

Abu Ramila’s family reported that he had been missing since 4:00 p.m. The Israeli police said on Friday. He had been sent to a nearby grocery store.

The reason for his disappearance and the circumstances that led to his drowning are still unclear. But for both the residents of the neighborhood and the security forces, the nerve-wracking hours they went through on Friday commemorated another traumatic event from Jerusalem’s past.

Shortly after his family found that Abu Ramila had disappeared and informed the police, the footage from surveillance cameras was released on social media. The blurry clip showed the silhouette of an adult man walking next to a child he was pulling by the hand. And that was enough to convince the Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem that this was a repeat of the murder of Mohammed Abu Khdeir in 2014.

Abu Khdeir was kidnapped by Jews from the nearby Shoafat district and killed shortly thereafter. At that point, the police initially refused to believe the family’s allegations of kidnapping despite concrete evidence.

There was no evidence of kidnapping on Friday, but rumors spread quickly. No one in the neighborhood questioned the claim that “settlers kidnapped the boy.” The collective trauma left behind by the murder of Abu Khdeir was reflected in the reactions of the residents, and for some time there were fears that the whole city could be involved in violent clashes.

Hundreds of Palestinian men gathered on the streets of Beit Hanina on Friday evening. At some point, they marched towards the neighboring Jewish district of Neveh Ya’akov, which seemed like a cross between a search mission and a violent demonstration.

As a rule, the residents of Beit Hanina are good neighbors. But things looked different on Friday, and the police stationed large troops at the entrance to Neveh Ya’akov to stop the march.

There were soon clashes on the premises. The demonstrators threw stones and the police shot with sponge balls. The Palestinians reported 12 wounded.

At the same time, police, Palestinians, firefighters and employees of Hagihon, Jerusalem’s municipal water and wastewater company, were working 500 meters away to pump the water from the large pit near the family home to see if Abu Ramila there was. Despite the near-zero temperature, several Palestinian divers from the neighborhood tried to dive into the murky water but found nothing.

And despite the simultaneous clashes, this unusual cooperation significantly reduced tensions in the city.

At some point there were rumors among local residents that Abu Ramila had fallen into another pit on a construction site. Dozens of Palestinian men, along with a group of riot police, better known under the Hebrew acronym Yasam, went to the construction site to break in and control the pit. For anyone familiar with the usual relationship between Yasam and the residents of East Jerusalem, this was a surreal sight.

After breaking the fence, the police shot torches to help the seekers when the Palestinians called for encouragement. A young man undressed and entered the frozen rainwater that had accumulated in the pit when the police officers shouted instructions.

But just before sunrise on Saturday, after hours of pumping, the boy’s body was found at the bottom of the first pit they had searched.

Abu Ramila’s death was to bring the infrastructure and construction problems of East Jerusalem to the fore. After decades of neglected infrastructure, poor planning, and the endless bureaucracy that engulfed anyone who wanted to build legally, the residents of East Jerusalem began illegal, unsupervised, and irresponsible construction work. The combination of poor infrastructure and unregulated building led to countless dangerous construction sites.

In every quarter of East Jerusalem there are locations where construction has been stopped due to bureaucratic problems or work stoppages. Over the years, the fences around these locations collapsed or were broken if they ever existed. And in the absence of parks and sports fields – another aspect of neglecting these Palestinian neighborhoods – the children of East Jerusalem made these abandoned construction sites their playgrounds.

The pit where Abu Ramila died was an extension of an old drainage ditch that residents said was dug by the city and Hagihon during work last year to upgrade a nearby road. Local residents said there were no fences or warning signs around the pit, which was very close to the neighborhood school.

Easily accessible construction sites, poor infrastructure and the heavy rains of the past two weeks have together created the death trap in which Abu Ramila ended.

