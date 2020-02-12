According to Niwa, the drought conditions in parts of Northland, Auckland and Waikato were already as severe as never before in 2013. This is one of the worst droughts in New Zealand.

The upper North Island – especially Northland – was hit by a widespread severe meteorological drought. Central Waikato and the East Cape were also in a meteorological drought, the forecaster said on Wednesday.

There has been little rainfall on the North Island in the past week, with most locations generally reporting less than 5 millimeters of rainfall.

Northland has been dry since November, as it rained less than normal last year.

Almost the entire North Island has now reached “hot spot status” – when the soils were “much drier than normal”. Few remote areas in the central and lower parts of the island have not yet met this criterion, Niwa said.

The coming week is unlikely to be a great relief as “very dry” conditions will continue for the next few days, Niwa said.

But from the beginning of next week [February 17-19] a damp air mass from the former tropical cyclone Uesi should move over the North Island, which increases the probability of occasional moderate to strong showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall on the North Island is likely to be inconsistent, Niwa said.

Some areas could get 10-20 mm of rain, while others could see “much more”.

Locations with the heaviest showers and thunderstorms saw an “at least slight” increase in soil moisture. However, no significant changes in the hot spot locations were expected.

Alistair tails

Floods on a farm near Gore that Alistair Cocks recorded last week. More rainfall is expected next week on the lower South Island as the former tropical cyclone Uesi approaches.

Showers were forecast on Thursday in the South Island, with rainfall of approx. 5 mm.

Niwa says the former tropical cyclone Uesi should reach the west coast and Fiordland from Sunday to Tuesday.

This could lead to an increased likelihood of heavy rain on the western South Island, where rainfall can exceed 100 mm.

The hotspot areas on the South Island could improve in the next week, but those in Canterbury should “strengthen”.

A state of emergency was declared in Southland last week after relentless rainy days led to flooding.

Elsewhere on the lower South Island, quantities of 50mm or more will be possible next week, while eastern areas may receive little rainfall due to the blockage by the Southern Alps, Niwa said.