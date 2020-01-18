advertisement

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) – A man was charged after allegedly beating and killing an elderly woman crossing the Missouri road.

Marlon Alexander Zavala has been accused of leaving the scene of a deadly autoped, a second-degree crime.

The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday at FM 1092 and Stafford Run Road.

advertisement

MPs said the woman was crossing the street when the driver of a red 1997 Honda CRV hit her.

READ MORE: Surveillance videos show deadly hits and runs near Missouri City

In the ABC13 surveillance video, Zavala comes to a nearby parking lot shortly after the impact.

Ryan Skelton of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said ABC13 Zavala took off a moment later.

Alexander was around 9:45 p.m. and Saturday morning.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

,

advertisement